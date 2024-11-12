Should you repair or replace your HVAC unit? Here's what the experts say

Your heating and air conditioning is something you don’t think about too much —until it stops working. And if your HVAC unit is malfunctioning, you’re probably wondering whether the issue can be fixed or whether it’s better to replace it entirely.

Granted, a new HVAC unit isn’t cheap, but some repairs can cost thousands of dollars, so making the right choice is essential. We spoke to two experts in the field to share their top tips for deciding when to repair vs. replace your existing HVAC unit. Read on to discover what the right choice is for you.

When to repair your HVAC unit

Man doing maintenance on a HVAC unit (Image credit: Shutterstock)

When your HVAC unit is acting up, your first instinct might be to call a professional to replace the unit. Our experts recommend repairing the unit if possible. Not only can repairing your AC unit be more cost-effective, but it may also be more eco-friendly since you’re not adding waste to the landfill.

However, this will also depend on whether the unit is older or in rough condition. “When considering whether to repair or replace an HVAC system, it's important to consider the age of the unit and the cost of repairs,” advises Angela Pritchard, founder of Pritchard Heating & Cooling .

Generally, an HVAC unit under 10 years old is usually repairable — especially if the cost of repairs is less than $5,000. You should also consider repairing your unit if it is under warranty by the manufacturer or a home warranty company. A warranty can cover repairing your HVAC unit, so you’re not paying out of pocket.

Additionally, if a maintenance plan covers your HVAC unit, the installer may repair the unit under that plan. Pritchard highly recommends opting into such a plan if offered. “If an HVAC system is less than five years old, it is important to enroll it in a professional maintenance program at least once a year to ensure optimal performance and efficiency,” Pritchard recommends.

When to replace your HVAC unit

Man replacing HVAC unit (Image credit: Shutterstock)

If your HVAC unit has completely broken down, replacing it is the obvious choice. But what about an older HVAC unit that can be repaired?

“If an HVAC system has been diagnosed with a faulty compressor or evaporator coil and its age and condition make repairing it unwise, we recommend considering a replacement,” suggests Pritchard. “Older systems can pose challenges when sourcing obsolete parts, rendering repair unfeasible. Investing in a new system could offer greater long-term efficiency and reliability.”

Matt Schmitz, Managing Editor at HomeServe USA agrees. “If a system continually needs repairs, even minor ones, it can add up to big dollars over time and is a good indication that a new system should be considered,” he says. “Systems today are much more energy efficient than those from 15+ years ago, and upgrading to one of these systems can save homeowners money in the long run, especially for a system that is needing regular repairs.”

If replacement is the best option for your HVAC system, you’ll need to do some research to decide what to buy. Check the Seasonal Energy Efficiency (SEER) ratio of each unit you’re considering. The higher the SEER rating, the more efficient the unit. “My top recommendation is to look for the highest energy-efficient model your budget will allow as this will save you money in the long-term on your monthly energy bill,” says Schmitz.

Many people opt for a heat pump system, which is usually the most energy-efficient option. “When choosing a heat pump system, it's important to consider specific brands, SEER ratings, and individual customer needs," adds Pritchard. "However, we recommend a reliable 15 SEER heat pump system if no specific requirements are requested. This rating ensures a good balance of energy efficiency and performance for most residential applications.”

How long do HVAC units last?

The average HVAC unit lasts between 10 and 20 years. According to Pritchard, “The lifespan of an HVAC system can be influenced by various factors such as climate, maintenance, and quality of the system itself.” She explains that HVAC units exposed to extreme temperatures or humidity may have a shorter lifespan than those in more moderate climates.

“Once units start getting older, it can also be increasingly hard to find replacement parts,” explains Schmitz. “So that is often a sign that the whole unit needs to be replaced if parts are no longer available.”

However, there are some things you can do to increase the longevity of your HVAC unit. “Regular maintenance, such as cleaning and replacing filters, can help extend the life of the system,” explains Pritchard.

Scheduling an annual tune-up can help catch potential issues before they become too costly to fix. “During a tune-up, a professional will check all the major components of your system, from fans and belts to filters and lines, for a fraction of the cost and hassle of what a system repair would entail during seasonal peaks,” explains Schmitz. “A regular yearly tune-up is a great way to keep your system working for the longest amount of time and is also a way to catch issues before they become significant problems.”

What if I do nothing?

When your HVAC unit is experiencing issues, it’s best to address them immediately. You might be tempted to ignore the problems or explain them away as no big deal, but doing so can cause the issue to worsen and become more expensive to fix. If you take action as soon as you notice the problem, you’re more likely to be able to repair the unit rather than scrounging up the money for a new one.

Several signs could indicate your HVAC unit needs attention. Schmitz recommends seeking help from a pro if you notice “weak or inconsistent airflow, not enough heat in winter or cooling in summer, reduced energy efficiency (e.g., you see a spike in your monthly bill), or loud noises when the system starts up.”

If you contact an HVAC technician when you notice these issues, there’s a higher chance the unit can be fixed.