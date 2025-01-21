This budget-friendly office chair has a headrest and stellar lumbar support — and it's $120 off right now

On the search for the best budget office chair for your needs? It's not easy to find one that has good armrests, solid lumbar support, and a headrest. That's where one of our favorite budget chairs of all time, the Flexispot C5, really comes in handy: normally priced at just $350, this inexpensive chair doesn't feel cheap in the slightest.

For a limited time, you can get the FlexiSpot C5 Office Chair for $229 at FlexiSpot. That's $120 discount off both the foam and mesh options for the C5, which knocks off a solid third of each one's price. This is a chair we'd wholeheartedly recommend to those on a tight budget already, but this additional price cut is especially tough to beat.

Flexispot C5 Office Chair: was $349 now $229 at FlexiSpot Inc. The C5 was our pick for the best budget office chair for ages due to its breezy mesh backrest, included headrest, and exceptional lumbar support. It fell down the ranks due to its lack of mesh in the seat cushion, but Flexispot now offers an all-mesh version.

When we tested the C5, we were impressed with the quality of its cushioning, even with the original foam seat. Now, you have the option to choose between a foam or mesh seat, which allows you to fine-tune the chair to fit your exact preferences. That kind of configuration is something we've come to expect from top-dollar brands like Herman Miller, but to see it show up on the product page of a sub-$400 chair is commendable.

This chair also comes with a headrest, which is another uncommon addition to cheap chairs. It isn't the most comfortable we've ever tested, but it's there if you ever need it. This makes it a great chair for reclined, leisurely use, such as PC gaming, as well.

We're not sure how long you have to place an order for one of these superbly priced chairs before the discount disappears, but we wager it won't be long. If you're looking to spend as little as possible on a quality chair recommended by our team, this is an opportunity that's worth your attention.