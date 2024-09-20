5 tips to get your yard ready for the fall — advice from the experts

As the summer ends, there’s plenty of time to get out into your yard and prepare for the new season ahead. While the weather is still fair, don your best gardening gloves and embrace the tasks that will help maintain your yard into fall.

Although it’s tempting to curl up and hibernate inside with a cozy blanket and a mug of steamy hot chocolate, there’s a list of chores waiting for you in your yard to get it ship shape for the months ahead.

Here, garden experts share their top tips to get your yard ready for fall.

1. Neaten your lawn

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

“During the fall and winter months, your lawn won’t need cutting as often,” says Johanna Elvidge, landscape design expert at Marshalls . "However, you’ll still want it to look neat and well-kept.”

To help achieve a neat finish, she suggests adding paving and lawn edging. “A simple brick border can enhance your yard’s appearance, defining various sections within the space. If you prefer a softer appearance, using gravel as a mulch on the beds surrounding your lawn can create an ideal edge, offering additional natural filtration that’s great for the wetter months.”

Another way to achieve a neat edge around your lawn without fitting new paving or pathways is to use a simple tool, such as a lawn edger . It can help achieve a final flourish to a well-kept lawn without much effort or expense.

2. Create hiding spots for wildlife

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

As trees and shrubs start to be pruned and plants shed their leaves, wildlife seek alternative places to hide. Now is a good time to make them feel extra welcome in your yard, especially as the days get shorter and the nights get longer, they will be grateful for the protection.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“If you have any leftover materials from summer garden projects, you can use these to create hides for wildlife,” suggests Elvidge. “Logs, leftover rocks and bricks can create cubbies for insects and small animals. Encouraging wildlife to visit your garden is also great for biodiversity, promoting a natural ecosystem to form.”

3. Refresh your patio

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Your patio may be looking tidy after being used as an entertainment station over the summer, where you’ve played host to one of the best grill parties, enjoying time spent with friends and family. So while the weather is still warm and the days are long, Elvidge suggests using the time to refresh this area and clean your patio .

“You can clean up any moss, algae, or dirt stains using warm soapy water and a hard-bristled brush,” she suggests. “If you have a pressure washer, you can also use it; just ensure you don’t have it on too high a setting, as this can damage your pavers. You may also re-sand or re-point your paving joints, filling in any gaps that may have loosened.”

4. Give wood a lick of paint

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Take the opportunity before the weather turns to give wooden structures in your yard some added protection. “The dry weather is perfect for giving your garden furniture, sheds and fences a fresh coat of paint,” says Elvidge. “This will not only give your yard a new lease of life but will also help protect these features against the harsher weather conditions of fall and winter months.”

Why not avoid the backyard design mistake of playing it safe and coating your fencing and sheds with brown preservative? Instead, take the opportunity to add more color to your yard with a splash of paint, which you can enjoy as colorful flowers begin to fade.

5. Clean your garden furniture

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Protect your garden furniture before the weather turns to keep it pristine for next year and extend its life. Daniela Venturini, art director and trend forecast at Wayfair , says, “Outdoor furnishings such as cushions often become water-stained over the summer months and, if not cleaned properly before storing, can harbor mold and mildew and leave your outdoor furniture looking drab by next summer.

"Ensuring that your garden furniture is thoroughly cleaned and stored away by autumn can ensure your garden stays in great shape for a summer full of hosting next year.”

How to clean your garden furniture

Here, Venturini describes what you’ll need to clean your garden furniture and how to do it.

What you’ll need



A soft bristle brush

A bucket of warm water

Mild laundry detergent or washing up liquid

White vinegar

A clean, damp microfiber cloth

A clean dry towel

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

1. Clear your furniture of excess debris

Before cleaning your outdoor furniture ensure that the surfaces are free from excess debris and dirt from your yard, and remove any outdoor cushion covers where possible, as this will make the cleaning process much easier.

2. Wash down furniture with warm soapy water

To create your cleaning solution, add a few drops of mild laundry detergent or washing-up liquid to a bucket of warm water. For tougher stains, such as harsh water stains or mildew, apply undiluted white vinegar and let it sit for about an hour in the sun.

3. Use a soft bristle brush to rub away stains

Using a soft bristle brush, gently rub your cleaning solution onto your garden furniture in small circular movements. After scrubbing, take a clean, damp microfiber cloth and remove all detergent and soap suds from your garden furniture.

After cleaning, take a clean towel and absorb the majority of moisture off your garden furniture, then simply leave it in the sun to dry.