Fujifilm X-T5 hands-on: A great street shooter

Fujifilm X-T5 Key Specs Image sensor: 40 MP

ISO range: 125-12800(64-51200)

Max shutter speed: 1/80000 sec

Max fps: 15fps (manual shutter), 20fps (electronic shutter)

Viewfinder: 3.69-million-dot EVF with 0.8x magnification

Display: 1.84-million-dot, three-way tilting LCD screen

Video: 6.2K/30P, 4K/60P

Storage: 2 UHS-11 card slots

Battery life: 740 frames (CIPA)

Weight: 1.23 pounds

Fujifilm’s newest mirrorless camera, the X-T5 is aimed at advanced amateur photographers looking for some video features, although it does feature plenty of pro-level controls that will make it appealing to the professional looking for something to capture candids or personal moments.The X-T5 features a 40.2 megapixel sensor and a fifth-generation high-speed processor, while still managing to be more compact than the three previous versions of the X-T camera system.

The X-T5 still shoots up to 15 fps and uses the same high capacity battery as the X-T4, but now includes Pixel Shift Multi Shot for 160 megapixel images, subject detection AF, 7 stops of IBIS, a larger image sensor, a 3.69-million-dot EVF viewfinder with 0.8x magnification and has a body that is 50 grams lighter than the X-T4.

Prior to the announcement we had a chance to use a pre-production version of the X-T5 along with a new XF 30mm F/2.8 macro lens during an afternoon in New York City. Here’s what we thought.

Fujifilm X-T5 Price and availability

The X-T5 will be available in black and silver colors in late November 2022 for $1,699.95 (body only) or bundled with a XF18-55mmF/2.8-4 R LM OIS or XF16-80mmF4 R OIS WR for $2,099.95 or $2,199.95.

The XF30mm F/2.8 lens will be available late November 2022 for $599.95.

Fujifilm X-T5: Design and Feel

The most notable body change between the X-T4 and the X-T5 is how it feels in your hand. The X-T4 saw Fujifilm reorganizing the placement of many of the camera’s controls, simplified the process of switching between stills and video, introduced a vari-angle touch screen and began using a higher capacity battery. These changes made for a X-T camera that was significantly larger than what had come before. The X-T5 Fujifilm is noticeably lighter and smaller in hand than its predecessor, reintroduces the three-way tilting touchscreen, maintains the classic dials for ISO, shutter speed and exposure compensation, while increasing the size of the buttons on the back of the camera. It felt good in-hand and I couldn't wait to take some pictures with it.

Fujifilm X-T5: Shooting Experience

The newly introduced subject detection AF was one of the features inside the X-T5 that I was most interested in trying out during my brief time with the camera—and it didn’t disappoint. The camera does an excellent job of detecting subjects and locking focus. It performed quite well shooting portraits, cyclists, moving vehicles and birds in flight. Its ability to track a bird in flight—even from far distances—was extremely good.

The newly introduced XF30mm F/2.8 macro lens may seem like an odd choice to launch with a camera line that is so widely used by street shooters, but its 30mm focal length actually makes it a versatile choice for capturing extreme details and wider street style images. It features a 1:1 magnification ratio with a minimum focusing distance of 3.94 inches, meaning you can get extremely close to your subject matter when framing your shots. Although it would probably be better suited for capturing ring shots at a wedding, or fine details in a landscape I did enjoy pointing it at literal garbage on New York City’s west side.

Fujifilm X-T5: Outlook

Although my time with the X-T5 was brief, it was enjoyable. Like the X-T cameras that have come before this one, the tactile controls that are reminiscent of old film cameras make it an incredibly fun camera to make pictures with. The increased sensor size and excellent subject tracking abilities seem to indicate that the X-T5 will appeal to a much wider array of advanced amateurs, enthusiasts or pro-level users looking for something smaller than their work gear. The decreased size and weight of the X-T5 make it especially appealing to anyone looking to park down the weight of their gear.

Although the X-T5 does feature a number of pro-level controls, we wouldn't recommend it as a primary camera. Working pros—especially those dealing with both photo and video—will probably be better suited using Fujifilm’s X-H2 ($1,999, body only) because of its advanced video specs and superior buffer capabilities.

Ultimately with the X-T5 Fujifilm has taken a lot of the features and advancements that we enjoyed in the X-T4 and squeezed them into a more compact body, while boosting sensor size and battery. Our initial impressions of the X-T5 have been positive so far. We’re looking forward to seeing what else this camera is capable of.