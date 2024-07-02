Today's NYT Connections hints and answers — Tuesday, July 2, #387

Looking for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on July 2 for puzzle #387 takes the pedal off the gas compared to yesterday's answers, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 2.7 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers. And if the hints aren't enough, you'll find all 4 answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words. Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #386, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #387. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow : Pack (away) for future use

: Pack (away) for future use 🟩 Green : Adjectives for assets

: Adjectives for assets 🟦 Blue : Latin Words

: Latin Words 🟪 Purple: ____ game

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hint: Today's puzzle is all about people who take charge — for better or worse. And while the Fourth of July may be just around the corner, today's puzzle should get you thinking about the entire North American continent.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #387?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 Pack (away) for future use: Squirrel, stash, store, stow

Squirrel, stash, store, stow 🟩 Adjectives for assets: Fixed, frozen, liquid, toxic

Fixed, frozen, liquid, toxic 🟦 Latin words: Caveat, ergo, quid, vox

Caveat, ergo, quid, vox 🟪 _____ game: Arcade, blame, numbers, squid

There are a couple of traps in today's puzzle.

There was a puzzle last week which featured words with the same two letter combo that made up a connection. With squirrel, liquid, quid and squid, it felt like today's puzzle was playing with that idea but as a trap. Fortunately, I avoided that.

Unfortunately, that was my only brainy move today. Today, for me, was a grind, despite the puzzle supposedly being easier than yesterday's grid.

I got the yellow category first with stash, store and stow being nabbed quickly. For some reason, I did not or could not see the word squirrel to cap it off. I had was sitting on liquid for some reason for longer than I care to admit before I saw squirrel.

After that I was starting at fixed and frozen trying to force a connection about, in my mind, things staying the same. Embarrassingly, the only reason I got the blue category next is because I thought the four words; caveat, ergo, quid and vox didn't fit with anything else. Latin never entered the brain.

The purple category was suddenly very easy after that. Arcade game, blame game, numbers game and, sure, Squid Game.

I was correct that fixed and frozen went together but I don't know if I was ever going to find liquid and toxic to pair with them.

Tomorrow, more caffeine or more sleep to stimulate mind. I have a baby in the house, so sleep will not be the option. Caffeine it is.

Yesterday's Connections answers

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #386, which had a difficulty rating of 3.2 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

With the Fourth of July right around the corner, I figured there'd be at least one category themed to America this week. And I was right! But the Connections crew went one step further with a category about our neighbors to the North.

To solve the purple category, I had to dig into the recesses of my brain to dig out what I remembered from high school geography class. It didn't help that, where I'm from, Nova is a common acronym for Northern Virginia, so I didn't immediately think of Nova Scotia. But once I realized Northwest wasn't talking about the Pacific Northwest, it all came together.

The other categories were significantly easier. Usher and Direct seemed related, and once I started picking at that thread, the words Lead and Guide fell into place.

Similarly, Con and Racket stood out as the obvious ones, with Sting and Hustle not far behind them.

The blue category was the only other one that threw me for a loop. I couldn't tell at first if Seal was referring to the animal or the emblem, especially with Eagle right there. Pyramids and Eagles could be connected as national symbols of different countries, but with Washington also on the board, it definitely seemed related to the U.S. somehow.