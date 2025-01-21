NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #325 (Wednesday, January 22 2025)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Pixar this" — is pretty obvious, but needs some reasonably deep knowledge to complete.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #325, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #325, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #325.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #325 is... "Pixar this".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "One-word cartoon movies".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

DRAWN

BRAWN

WARNED

MELT

MINED

ROUND

TILE

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with A and ends with N.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's ANIMATION.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #325?

Drumroll, please...

RATATOUILLE

CARS

BRAVE

ONWARD

SOUL

ELEMENTAL

...and the spangram was ANIMATION.

Strands #325

“Pixar this”

🔵🔵🔵🔵

🔵🟡🔵

Hi Strands fans. Even if you've seen every Pixar movie (I'm on about 80%, having not seen Brave, The Good Dinosaur or any of the Cars movies), today's one isn't as easy as you might expect. That's because only one-word titles are eligible, meaning no Toy Story, The Incredibles, Inside Out or Finding Nemo.

Still, I was able to cross off a big segment of the board straight away, when I remembered how to spell RATATOUILLE, which was in the bottom-right corner. I then found CARS and BRAVE above it along the top of the board.

You'd have thought getting two I hadn't seen would set me up nicely, but it turns out some of the ones I had seen are somewhat forgettable.

So it took me some time to remember that ONWARD exists, but that helped me find SOUL - which I really did like (and, controversially, I might call the last great original Pixar made).

This cleared enough space to get the spangram: ANIMATION. And that meant the last movie was sitting as an anagram in the bottom-left corner. After a little decoding, I realized it was ELEMENTAL - a movie I actually saw with a cast and crew Q&A at the BFI just 19 months ago. How quickly we forget, eh?

