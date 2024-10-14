NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #226 (Tuesday, October 15 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Beast mode" — is quite tough to decode, and is actually quite a broad topic when you finish it out.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #226, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #226, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #226.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #226 is... "Beast mode".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Non-human elements."

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

SCARE

SCARF

TEETH

GLINT

GRIN

THERE

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'C' and ends with 'E'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's CREATUREFEATURE.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #226?

Drumroll, please...

HAIR

SHELL

SCALE

TAIL

HORN

WING

FEATHER

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was CREATUREFEATURE.

Strands #226

“Beast mode”

💡🔵🔵🔵

🔵🔵💡🔵

💡🔵🟡

Hi Strands fans. Well, I really struggled with today's puzzle. "Beast mode" as a theme had me thinking of Halloween monsters, which certainly didn't help, but even without that distraction, I found the answers to be pretty removed from each other.

It probably didn't help that the first answer I got on the board, via a clue, was HAIR. That obviously doesn't narrow down what the topic might be, but I still gamely made a start of it, picking up words here and there: SHELL, SCALE, TAIL and HORN from across the board.

Well, it all sounded quite monstrous, but I couldn't think of any critters that combined the lot, so I had to use another clue. This revealed WING which... didn't clear up anything, so I had to use yet another. FEATHER.

What do these have in common? Very little it turns out. With just the spangram left, I was able to decode it via trial and error: CREATUREFEATURE.

In other words, these are all things that different kinds of mammals, reptiles and birds might have, I guess? Not my favorite puzzle to date, as you've probably guessed.

Yesterday's Strands answers

