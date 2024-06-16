NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #105 (Sunday, June 16 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's puzzle — "It's in the bag" — is surprisingly tricky to get, and requires some specialist knowledge once you do.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #105, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #105, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #105.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #105 is... "It's in the bag".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Fancy a brew?".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

WATCH

MEALS

SIGN

MINT

MATCH

DOPE

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'T' and ends with 'E'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's TEATIME.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #105

Drumroll, please...

CHAI

CHAMOMILE

OOLONG

JASMINE

MATCHA

GUNPOWDER

...and the spangram was TEATIME.

Strands #105

“It’s in the bag”

💡🔵🟡🔵

🔵🔵🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. A tricky one today, especially if you're not a tea drinker - and I'm not a tea drinker. Fortunately, my partner is, so I was able to muddle through once I knew what on Earth the theme - "It's in the bag" - was about.

I needed to use a clue to get on the right track, but when CHAI was revealed, I suddenly understood we were looking at tea bags, and I was away. I immediately looked for the word 'tea' to start the spangram, and sure enough, I was able to spell TEATIME from left to right across the middle of the board.

CHAMOMILE was next on my hit list, and I found it curled around the bottom left-hand corner. All those 'O's clustered in the bottom right-hand side of the board made me think OOLONG was also in the mix, and, yes, I was able to curl it round that area, leaving just JASMINE to find in the bottom half.

There were only two to find in the top half of the board, and fortunately I found MATCHA first, spelt backwards from right to left. That left GUNPOWER to unravel - which isn't a type of tea I was familiar with, so just as well it was all that was left.

An interesting puzzle - albeit one that would definitely have been more fun if I were a tea drinker. But hey: you can't win 'em all.

Yesterday's Strands answers

