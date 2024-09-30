NYT Connections today hints and answers — Tuesday, October 1 (#478)

Looking for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on October 1 for puzzle #478 are significantly easier than yesterday's puzzle, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 3.6 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers. And if the hints aren't enough, you'll find all 4 answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words. Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #477, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #478. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow : Flustered state

: Flustered state 🟩 Green : Condition, form, health, shape

: Condition, form, health, shape 🟦 Blue : Cascade, current, rapid, wave

: Cascade, current, rapid, wave 🟪 Purple: Dishwasher cycles

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hint: Today's puzzle will have you considering fitness, and then words around water, before asking you to do the dishes and before getting flustered.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #478?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 Flustered state: Lather, stew, sweat, tizzy

Lather, stew, sweat, tizzy 🟩 Fitness: Condition, form, health, shape

Condition, form, health, shape 🟦 Fast-moving water: Cascade, current, rapid, wave

Cascade, current, rapid, wave 🟪 Dishwasher cycles: Normal, quick, rinse, sanitize

Today got off to a poor start when I tried getting a "hair washing" category going with condition, lather, rinse and for some reason wave. Strike one.

Soon after though, we got to the green category via health, form, condition and then shape for "Fitness."

I've been quibbly lately, and yes, all of these types of water can be fast-moving but it wasn't what I was thinking about. Anyway, cobbled together cascade, current, rapid, and wave for blue.

I was still thinking about hair but put together dishwasher cycles with normal, rinse, sanitize and quick. I don't believe I've ever used the quick setting on my dishwasher. Does anyone?

The yellow category makes sense. Lather, stew, sweat, tizzy are all states of fluster, if you will. Still, I hated this grouping together and found myself surprisingly flustered at it when I finished the puzzle. I don't have a good reason, at best, I think its because they're different states of agitation (a more acceptable title. Lather and tizzy are more manic, I suppose. While stew and sweat imply a more long term flusteration. I don't know, I don't like it and I haven't come up with a good excuse for why yet.

Yesterday's Connections answers

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #476, which had a difficulty rating of 3.7 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

Today's puzzle came together easily enough for Alyse. Starting off with the yellow category, she saw Poach first and thought it might have to do with different ways to make eggs, but once I saw Blanch, Boil, and Steam, she realized the Connections Crew were casting a wider night than that.

Next came the green category, where once she dug into what she remembered from high school English class about what Ambergris was, it was easy to make the connection to the other scented clues like Musk, Rose, and Vanilla.

The only famous Wallace that came immediately to mind was the one of Wallace and Gromit fame, but for some reason, my brain immediately went to "famous duos" rather than the more obvious "characters with dogs." Shaggy was an obvious pick, but it took her a second to realize she was barking up the wrong tree before she swooped up Dorothy and Charlie.

Last came the purple category as today's rote fill. She said she always slip up on the wordplay categories, and today's was no different.