NYT Connections today hints and answers — Thursday, October 31 (#508)

Looking for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on October 31 for puzzle #508 are just a tad harder than yesterday's puzzle, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 3.3 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers. And if the hints aren't enough, you'll find all 4 answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words. Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #507, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #508. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow : Terms of endearment

: Terms of endearment 🟩 Green : Things you can do with your eyelids

: Things you can do with your eyelids 🟦 Blue : Sports cars

: Sports cars 🟪 Purple: _____ Hunt

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Here's a larger hint: Go on a hunt, play with your eyelids, get your inner car nerd out and give a cute nickname to a love.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #508?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 Terms of endearment: Darling, love, pumpkin, treasure

Darling, love, pumpkin, treasure 🟩 Things you can do with your eyelids: Bat, blink, flutter, wink

Bat, blink, flutter, wink 🟦 Sports cars: Diablo, Mustang, Spider, Viper

Diablo, Mustang, Spider, Viper 🟪 ____ Hunt: Egg, job, scavenger, witch

I wanted today to be more Halloween themed, but it ended up being more of a trick than treat, in that realm anyway.

It took a minute for the puzzle to come together but I kicked off with (Ford) Mustang and (Dodge) Viper and then recalled the (Alfa Romeo) Spider. I wasn't sure on the fourth so I guessed on (Lamborghini) Diablo, which ended up working.

I had seen flutter, wink and blink but number four, again wasn't clicking until I finally saw bat.

Similarly, for the yellow grouping, I had darling, love and treasure. I saved it with pumpkin. Save the cars group, putting one of the Halloween-esque words on the end is a good strategy if you find yourself lost on today's puzzle.

That left scavenger, egg, job and witch as various hunts.

For those who partake, Happy Halloween!

Yesterday's Connections answers

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #507, which had a difficulty rating of 3.1 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

I got caught in the trap of crew roles on a movie set as I took a strike trying to make gaffer, best boy, dolly and boom happen.

I was able to move on quickly to the green grouping snagging rollerblade, skateboard, wagon and dolly.

Yellow was an easy snag from there with boom, rise, spike and surge.

Here it was finally revealed to me that blue was all about tapes with duct tape, electrical tape, gaffer tape and packing tape. If you're an Adam Savage fan he highly recommends gaffer tape over duct tape every day of the week.

From there we got to the rote fill of slightly tweaked retail chains with Best Bo(u)y, Id(k)ea, Kron(g)er, and Stab(p)les. Cute, I guess.