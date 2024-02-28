The DXRacer Craft is a good gaming chair for those seeking some cool visual themes, extremely easy assembly and excellent overall build quality. Its infuriating headrest adjustment and lack of any unique features keep it from landing at the top of our list, but it's still quite a comfortable option within its price range.

There are quite a few worthwhile gaming chairs for those looking for a seat in the mid-range price bracket, but the DXRacer Craft slides onto the list by offering a sturdy, comfortable chair that gets far more right than it does wrong. It may not bring much new to the table in terms of features, and it's not the most comfortable chair around, but that shouldn't stop you from seeing it as a contender considering its cost.

In our DXRacer Craft review, we'll help you decide if this is the best gaming chair for you and whether or not its easy assembly process and respectable comfort are enough to warrant a full recommendation.

DXRacer Craft review: Price and availability

The DXRacer Craft is available from the DXRacer website and runs $449 for the standard model or $499 for the XL version. It comes in woven fabric or EPU leatherette, the latter of which also sports a variety of unique colors and designs — some of which even feature popular games like Guild Wars 2 and Final Fantasy XVI .

While the DXRacer Craft is a solid chair within this price range, it's worth noting you can still score a Secretlab Titan Evo — which we've championed as one of the very best gaming chairs around — if you're willing to drop a little over a hundred bucks more. Still, if you prefer the look of the DX Racer Craft, you won't be missing any substantial differences between the two in terms of functionality — though you may find that the Secretlab Titan Evo is slightly more comfortable for extended play sessions.

DXRacer Craft review: Design, comfort, and safety

Whether or not the DXRacer Craft is an attractive chair largely comes down to what type of material and theming you opt for. The black and grey woven fabric that we were sent for review features excellent stitching and is quite visually striking, but you can also purchase the chair in various colors and themes if you opt for the EPU leatherette version. Some are a bit more appealing than others, but your mileage will obviously vary based on personal taste.

Regardless of which color or theme you pick, however, the DXRacer Craft is a bit heavy-handed on the branding. "DXRacer" is stitched along the upper section of the front of the chair, in the middle of the oddly-shaped headrest, and along the back of the chair. Additionally, the word "Craft" is featured in large, bold letters on the front of the seat pan and on various little tags along the side and back of the chair. All of this branding isn't hideous or entirely unusual for some gaming chairs, but it does steal away a little bit of the DXRacer Craft's otherwise sleek visual style.

Despite the mixed bag visually, I've found the DXRacer plenty comfortable for extended work and gaming sessions. The seat is both firm and supportive without feeling rigid, offering just enough give to keep nerves from getting pinched when sitting in one position too long. The lumbar support is easily-adjustable and has kept my posture in check just fine, so no complaints there, either.

Meanwhile, the comfort of the armrests have enough padding to lean on for a bit, but as someone with nerve issues in my elbows, they're just ever-so-slighty too firm for my tastes. And though the memory foam headrest feels good to rest your head against once you get it into a position that works for your height and posture, the process of doing that is an awful experience that I'll get into more below.

DXRacer Craft review: What’s adjustable

In terms of functionality, the DXRacer Craft offers pretty much exactly what you'd expect from a mid-range gaming chair. You get standard 2D lumbar support that can be adjusted using a knob on the side of the chair, the ability to recline at up to 135 degrees, and 4D armrests that can be moved in and out or up and down to suit your preferences. Thanks to the fantastic build quality of the DXRacer Craft, all of these features work well and haven't given me any problems.

Sadly, the headrest has one of the worst adjustment systems I've ever seen. Unlike the headrests of many modern gaming chairs that either feature incredibly easy-to-use magnetic attachments or a simple strap that can be moved with no issues, the DXRacer Craft uses a terrible plastic sliding system. This unwieldy method requires you to move the headrest up and down with physical force, which feels abysmal while seated due to how the locking mechanisms fight against you. I once had to pull so hard that the headrest flew off and landed on my keyboard. It's functional (albeit cheap-feeling) if you stand up to adjust it — but you shouldn't have to.

DXRacer Craft review: Assembly

The DXRacer Craft provides a pretty standard unboxing experience with little in the way of flash, but everything is packed in nicely and well-protected. And aside from a strong and unpleasant chemical smell from the chair when removing it from the box — which disappeared within an hour or so — the actual assembly was a delight.

Most pieces come out of the box more or less ready to connect to the next piece with limited to no additional work required. As such, most of the assembly just comes down to unscrewing a few screws, lining up some holes, and screwing them back in. And like some other modern gaming chairs, lining up the back of the chair with the seat pan is a breeze due to the bracket that slides in and holds everything in place for you.

Due to the straightforward process and clear, simple instructions, this may be the fastest chair I've ever put together at about ten minutes for unboxing and another ten for assembly. I can't ask for much better than that.

DXRacer Craft review: Verdict

The DXRacer Craft is a really well-made but basic gaming chair with a price that reflects just that. Many similar chairs retail for around $100 more and don't carry the brand recognition of DXRacer, but whether they're better or worse is a mixed bag that often comes down to personal preferences. You're not getting the best of the best here (did we mention the horrifically bad headrest adjustment?), but what you're getting features sturdy construction and materials and a comfortable sitting experience that doesn't break the bank. You could certainly do significantly worse, and as such, we recommend the DXRacer Craft as a mid-range contender worth adding to your shortlist.