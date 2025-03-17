This intense war thriller with a dark twist is free to stream right now — and ‘28 Days Later’ fans will love it

As a streaming writer, I’m often asked what my favorite movie is, and without hesitation, I’ll say “Alien” takes the top spot. But coming in hot right behind it is “Overlord,” a movie that many people (unfortunately) haven’t heard of.

That’s why I’m here to talk about it, especially since it’s streaming for free on Pluto TV in the U.S.

“Overlord” is a grungy, action-packed, and brutally awesome horror-thriller. It’s an American alternate history war movie set during the D-Day invasion, but with a dark twist — the Nazis are conducting horrific experiments underground. This story imagines a chilling alternate history scenario where these twisted experiments were part of the war effort.

If you’re a fan of gritty zombie flicks like “28 Days Later,” you’ll definitely want to check this one out while it’s on Pluto TV. Just a heads-up though, it leaves the free streaming service at the end of the month on March 31.

So, here’s why you should stream “Overlord,” one of the best war horror-thrillers ever made.

What is ‘Overlord’ about?

OVERLORD (2018)- Official Trailer - Paramount Pictures - YouTube Watch On

“Overlord” follows a group of American paratroopers who are sent on a covert mission to destroy a Nazi-controlled radio tower located in a small French village.

As they approach the village, the team, led by Corporal Ford (Wyatt Russell), discover that the Nazis are conducting horrific experiments on the locals, turning them into monstrous, undead-like creatures.

Among the soldiers is Boyce (Jovan Adepo), a young and reluctant soldier who is thrust into a nightmare of survival as he uncovers the dark truth behind the experiments.

Alongside Ford, Boyce and their team must battle not only the German soldiers but also the terrifying creations that the Nazis have unleashed.

Here’s why you need to stream ‘Overlord’

(Image credit: Alamy / Paramount Pictures / Pictorial Press Ltd)

I love “Overlord” so much that I’ve honestly lost track of how many times I’ve watched it. It’s such an adrenaline-pumping ride that, even though I know every scene by heart, I still have the same gut reaction every time. That’s what makes it one of the best movies ever made.

“Overlord” pretty much gets everything right, diving into so many genres that it’s bound to please most movie lovers. Right from the start, the movie kicks off with a high-intensity air assault as a group of American paratroopers are dropped into enemy territory.

Their plane is hit, forcing them to jump out, with some soldiers dying mid-air or crashing to the ground. The sheer chaos and brutality of this opening scene throw you right into the horrors of war… and the madness that will eventually follow.

After that, we’re thrown into a tense situation where the protagonist, Boyce, is alone and vulnerable, trying to find the rest of his squad. The camera work during the first ten minutes is actually so impressive that you’ll feel like you’re right there with them.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

From there, the movie transforms into pure action, with some lighter comedic moments as the group tries to make sense of the madness, before diving into full-on horror in the final act, where we finally see the horrifying creations.

It’s tough to pin down one genre for “Overlord,” but a few things are certain: it’s thrilling, brutal, and wild. And that’s all the convincing you need.

I’m confident that anyone who loves “28 Days Later” will find something to enjoy in “Overlord.” Both movies are gritty, relentless and so intense that you’ll probably hide behind your hands when the action ramps up. Even though “Overlord” is set among a war there’s enough horror here to satisfy fans of Danny Boyle’s post-apocalyptic thriller.

The explosive action shots and constant tension are all impressively executed for a movie that clocks in under two hours (and one that embraces its B-movie roots).

The plot of “Overlord” doesn’t demand your full attention either, meaning you can simply enjoy the ride without overthinking. That’s what matters most when you want to sit down and enjoy something thrilling.

So if you’re curious to watch it (and I urge you to), “Overlord” is streaming for free on Pluto TV until March 31. There will be ads, but not enough to disrupt your viewing experience. You can also stream these thriller movies for free on Prime Video.