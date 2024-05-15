New 'Bridgerton' season 3 clip sees Colin trying to woo back Penelope Featherington

Fans of "Polin" — the "Bridgerton" ship name for the friends-to-lovers relationship between Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) — were no doubt concerned after watching the Featherington Ball in season 2, during which Colin brutally friend-zoned his Pen.

“Are you mad? I would never dream of courting Penelope Featherington. Not in your wildest dreams,” he told his fellow Lords, which Penelope sadly had to overhear.

So it's quite clear that Colin has some apologizing to do when "Bridgerton" season 3 hits Netflix with its first four episodes on May 16. (The final four installments will be added to the streamer nearly a month later on June 13.) And "Bridgerton" fans can get a sneak peek at the long-overdue apology via an exclusive new clip from IMDb.

The last we saw our season 3 romantic heroes — the Regency-era romantic drama will be fast-tracking to the "Polin" romance this season and skipping over Benedict Bridgerton's story from book 3 as a result — Penelope was left heartbroken over Colin, who set off to gallivant around Europe. In the new clip, Colin has returned home from his Euro trip and is ready to make amends with his "very good friend."

"I am not the man I was last season," Colin can be seen proclaiming to Pen in the recently released video. "And I'm certainly not ashamed of you, Penelope. The opposite is true, in fact. I seek you out at every social assembly because I know you will lift my spirits and make me see the world in ways I could not have imagined."

(Image credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix)

However, if it's a love proclamation you "Polin" diehards were hoping for, you're going to have to wait a bit longer: "You are clever and warm and I am proud to call you my very good friend," Colin adds to the end of his speech.

Penelope, though, isn't entirely quick to forgive the Bridgerton gentleman. "It has been vexing, watching you walk back into society with such ease," she tells Colin. "When every year, I pray I might finally feel that way amidst the marriage mart, and that comfort never materializes."

Instead of reading between the lines and realizing that Colin is exactly the comfort that Penelope is looking for in the marriage mart, the young Bridgerton lad takes it upon himself to offer coaching to his friend to help her find a love match. "Well, if a husband is what you seek, then let me help you," Colin propositions. "I was in 17 cities this summer, and what I have learned is that charm can be taught...we will have lessons, and you will quickly master them, I am certain." This won't result in romantic mishaps at all!

You'll be able to see how Colin and Penelope's relationship plays out, mishaps and otherwise, when "Bridgerton" season 3 premieres on Netflix on Thursday, May 16. (There will allegedly be some saucy furniture-breaking involved, FYI.) In the meantime, you can revisit all of those memorable" Polin" moments by rewatching the first two seasons of the show on the streaming platform.