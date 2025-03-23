I’m a big fan of this offbeat comedy thriller starring Jack Black — and you can stream it free on YouTube right now

Sometimes, the most fascinating stories are the ones that sound too strange to be true. "Bernie" is exactly that.

Going into it, I had no idea what to expect. The comedy thriller movie is based on a series of real-life events that took place in a small Texas town leading to the murder of an elderly woman. How could that be funny, let alone resonate with me? I wasn't sure when I pressed "play" at the time, but I was in for a massive surprise.

Directed by Richard Linklater and starring Jack Black in a career-best performance in my opinion, "Bernie" blends true crime, black comedy and documentary-style storytelling into an unforgettable experience. And right now, you can watch it for free on YouTube, no strings attached (except for some ads).

If you’re in the mood for something delightfully offbeat yet surprisingly poignant, "Bernie" should be your next streaming pick. Here's why you should carve out some time in your schedule to check it out.

What's 'Bernie' about?

Bernie - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Set in the tiny, gossip-filled town of Carthage, Texas, "Bernie" is a dramatization of a real-life crime: the murder of 81-year-old millionaire Marjorie Nugent. Bernie Tiede (Jack Black) is not your typical funeral director. He's the kind of man who goes above and beyond to comfort grieving families and participates in every community event. Everyone in town loves Bernie.

Bernie strikes up an unlikely friendship with Nugent (Shirley MacLaine), despite her reputation for being cold and demanding. Bernie becomes her close companion and accompanies her on trips and eventually manages her affairs. But as Marjorie’s possessiveness escalates, Bernie finds himself emotionally trapped in a relationship where he is both caretaker and prisoner.

Eventually, in a moment of desperation and psychological strain, Bernie commits an unthinkable crime, killing Marjorie and hiding her body in a freezer for months. But even when the truth comes to life, the community of Carthage refuses to condemn Bernie based on his personality, claiming temporary insanity due to Marjorie’s abuse.

After Bernie is accused, the rest of the movie follows the legal aftermath and repercussions for this small-time funeral director. Danny Buck Davidson (Matthew McConaughey), the district attorney tasked with prosecuting the case, is determined to get his man. But Bernie is less about courtroom drama, and more about exploring the psyche of this seemingly innocent man and how he could be pushed to the brink of insanity.

Why you should stream 'Bernie'

(Image credit: Alamy)

If you’ve ever doubted Jack Black’s abilities as an actor, especially with the upcoming "Minecraft" in mind, "Bernie" will change that.

Stripping away his chaotic energy and wild humor, Black plays Bernie with gentleness, restraint, and sincerity. He might seem offbeat, but there's a quiet respect to the character that you wouldn't expect from the lead singer of Tenacious D or the star of "School of Rock."

He fully embodies a man who is kind, a little eccentric, and genuinely well-meaning, until he’s pushed to the edge. Black’s performance is so heartfelt that you find yourself empathizing with Bernie, which I never expected myself to do. It’s a delicate line to walk, to be sure.

But Black does it masterfully, and I found myself wishing throughout that he'd doff his comedic roles and pursue more serious options, much like I feel about Jim Carrey and his films like "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind" or Adam Sandler in "Uncut Gems."

Of course, Black needed a great story to play off of as well, and you get that in droves with "Bernie." The script, co-written by Linklater and Skip Hollandsworth (the journalist who originally covered the case), perfectly captures small-town life with incredible detail. Having visited my own grandmother who lived in one, I can say it's spot-on, the townsfolk and all.

But most importantly for me, "Bernie" never mocks its characters or setting. Instead, it finds humor in everyone and is sympathetic to Bernie and those affected by his crimes. The interviews, both real and staged, are a great touch as well, giving some weight to the things that actually happened.

If you're looking for a dose of surreal small-town life combined with some true crime and a stellar performance by a comedic actor, "Bernie" is a no-brainer. Be sure to catch it now while it's streaming on YouTube for free.