5 best Rebecca Ferguson movies

Rebecca Ferguson is unquestionably a talented actress. After garnering massive acclaim for her 2013 portrayal of Elizabeth Woodville in the British drama "The White Queen" (a performance for which she received a Golden Globe nomination), she went on to star in a number of high-profile projects, including blockbusters like "Dune" and "Dune: Part Two," the "Mission: Impossible" franchise, "Doctor Sleep" and the recent Apple TV Plus sci-fi hit "Silo."

While Ferguson has taken on plenty of critically acclaimed roles, the actress recently revealed that she was disrespected in a major way by a former co-star. While speaking on Josh Smith's "Reign" podcast , Ferguson said that "an absolute idiot of a co-star" left her in tears on a set, adding that “This person would literally look at me in front of the whole crew and say, ‘You call yourself an actor?! This is what I have to work with. What is this?!'” Ferguson went on to say that she felt like she had “no safety net” on set because the bully happened to be the top-billed star on the project.

Though she did not reveal the title of the film or the gender of the on-set bully, fans have speculated about who this person could be, with Ferguson only confirming that it wasn’t Hugh Jackman or Tom Cruise. In addition, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Emily Blunt have also taken to social media to release statements saying that they unquestionably respect Ferguson (and implying that the perpetrator wasn’t them).

While we may never know who Ferguson was referring to, it seems like a good excuse for us to take a look at some of the highlights from this impressive actress’ filmography

'Mission: Impossible: Rogue Nation,' 'Fallout' and 'Dead Reckoning Part 1'

Rebecca Ferguson’s career undoubtedly went into overdrive in 2015 when she joined Tom Cruise’s long-running "Mission Impossible" franchise as the enigmatic Ilsa Faust. Her first appearance in "Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation" introduced fans to the complex character, and Ferguson reprised her role in both subsequent films, "Fallout" and 2023’s "Dead Reckoning Part One"

In a world dominated by Ethan Hunt, Ilsa Faust carved her own niche, showcasing a unique set of skills and motivations and becoming a fan favorite in the process.

All three "Mission: Impossible" films featuring Ferguson boast impressively high Rotten Tomatoes scores. This critical acclaim, coupled with an enthusiastic reception from audiences, cemented Ferguson's position as a vital and irreplaceable element of the franchise. Though it has not been announced if Ferguson will return for the final installment of the series, 2025’s "Dead Reckoning Part Two," fans are surely hoping they will be able to catch at least one last glimpse of this important recurring character.

Stream all three movies on Paramount Plus

'Life'

The 2017 science fiction horror film "Life" features Ferguson, Jake Gyllenhaal and Ryan Reynolds playing a team of scientists aboard the International Space Station who discover signs of extraterrestrial life on Mars. As the scientists begin to research and experiment on this newly discovered alien life, which they nickname Calvin, it becomes apparent that this creature is more intelligent and malevolent than they initially anticipated.

Ferguson played the character Dr. Miranda North in the film, a CDC officer who fearlessly comes face to face with Calvin, and makes a crucial choice that changes the fate of the crew of the ISS.

Though this film received mixed reviews from critics and had a moderate performance at the box office, if you are looking for a horror-tinged sci-fi thriller, "Life" might just fit the bill.

Stream on Prime Video

'The Greatest Showman'

Also released in 2017, the original musical "The Greatest Showman" stars Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Zendaya and Ferguson and is loosely based on the early life of PT Barnum as he begs, steals, borrows and barters his way into creating what would become the world-famous Barnum and Bailey Circus.

While the film received a diverse critical reception, it struck a chord with audiences, thanks largely to its unforgettable soundtrack. Composed by the dynamic duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the film boasts soaring anthems like "This Is Me," "The Greatest Show," and "From Now On."

Ferguson plays a key role in the film, taking on the part of Jenny Lind, a real-life Swedish opera singer who enters Barnum's life and challenges his definition of success during a pivotal tour across the United States. This sparks a captivating dynamic that adds another layer of depth to this emotional film.

Stream on Disney Plus

'The Kid Who Would be King'

Though this film largely went unnoticed at the box office when it was first released in 2019, "The Kid Who Would Be King" received very positive reviews from critics and has all the makings of a future cult classic.

The film stars Louis Ashbourne Serkis who plays Alex, a bullied kid who accidentally finds the mythical sword Excalibur, giving him the ancient power of King Arthur. As he comes to grips with his newfound abilities, the wizard Merlin appears and gives him his first quest: reassemble the Knights of the Round Table. While Alex is reluctant at first, when the evil witch Morgana, played with nuance and complexity by Ferguson, appears, Alex discovers that he must rely on his friends and family to stop her evil plot.

While the film’s story is fairly straightforward, strong performances from Ferguson as well as the film’s young cast led it to earning a 90% certified fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Stream on Disney Plus

'Dune' and 'Dune: Part Two'

Ferguson’s latest project "Dune: Part Two" and its predecessor, "Dune," are being hailed as some of the best sci-fi films of the modern era. Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s epic captures the complex nuance and tone of the original novel, and a key component of that success is Ferguson’s performance as Lady Jessica, mother of Paul Atreidies.

Ferguson embodies the character's complex layers as both a member of the powerful Bene Gesserit and a fiercely protective mother. Ferguson navigates these intricacies with grace and strength, showcasing Lady Jessica's unwavering loyalty to her family amidst the treacherous political landscape of Arrakis.

Stream on Max