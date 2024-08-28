3 best horror movies on the Roku Channel to stream for free

Halloween is right around the corner, and you know what that means: time to watch some scary movies! But you don't have to pony up for yet another streaming platform subscription if you need something scary to watch. Free options like the Roku Channel, where you can find hundreds of TV shows and movies, will do the trick just fine. In fact, you'll find plenty of awesome content on there without having to pay a dime.

In fact, it's our opinion that the Roku Channel is one of the best free streaming services available now. It's got tons of different movies to choose from, from classic blockbusters to newer movies that some of the bigger platforms don't even have readily available. Sure, services like Netflix and Hulu have plenty of movies too, but you don't have to pay for The Roku Channel. And you can look forward to new stuff every week.

Below, find three of our favorite chilling flicks just in time for spooky season on The Roku Channel that you can stream right now.

'Terrifier

This gruesome and disturbing slasher film that follows the sadistic exploits of Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton), a silent clown killer who terrorizes the residents of a small town on Halloween night. The movie centers around two young women, Tara (Jenna Kanell) and Dawn (Catherine Corcoran), who become Art's primary targets after an encounter at a local pizza joint. As the night progresses, Art subjects his victims to increasingly brutal and creative methods of torture. This movie is hardly for the faint of heart, but if you can stomach its vile imagery and disgusting behavior from Art, you're in for a wicked good time.

'Mandy'

Red Miller (Nicolas Cage) is a man seeking retribution against the sadistic cult responsible for the brutal murder of his wife, Mandy Bloom (Andrea Riseborough). After coming face to face with the cult's leader, Jeremiah Sand (Linus Roache), and his fanatical followers, Mandy is abducted, tortured, and killed in a ritualistic ceremony. Driven by an all-consuming rage and aided by a mysterious biker named Caruthers (Bill Duke), Red is off on a blood-soaked journey of vengeance as he battles demonic bikers and confronts the cult to get revenge on the man who took his wife from him.

'Triangle'

Single mother Jess (Melissa George) heads out on a seemingly innocent yacht trip with her friends. When a storm capsizes their vessel, the survivors seek refuge on an ocean liner, only to discover that the ship is deserted. As Jess and friends explore the liner's corridors, they find themselves trapped in an inexplicable time loop as they're forced to confront their fears and darkest secrets. Jess must unravel the mysteries of the ship if she wants to break free from the endlessly repeating cycle of death and madness.

