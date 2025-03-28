I never thought I’d see these Crayola colors again, but now they’re back — for a limited time

As was the case for many of us, crayons were my first real comprehension of color. Before I knew how to eat food with utensils, I was scribbling with chubby Crayola crayons (sometimes on paper, but often, to my mom’s dismay, on the walls.)

Opening a fresh box of crayons, gleaming at all the colors organized with their distinct names, finding a special spot for them among my art supplies — that’s a delightful feeling that I remember distinctly from childhood.

I’m a sucker for nostalgia, so I was excited to hear that Crayola is embracing that realm of emotions and bringing back a collection of retired colors for a limited time.

For the first time in its history, the brand is reviving not just one, but eight discontinued shades in crayons, colored pencils, and markers.

A growing culture of Crayola collectors partly inspired this colorful comeback. One TikTok user famously protested Dadelion’s discontinuation by showcasing her shrine of anything related to the sunny yellow Crayon.

The returning shades mix fan favorites and unfairly forgotten hues: Dandelion, Magic Mint, Blizzard Blue, Violet Blue, Lemon Yellow, Raw Umber, Mulberry, and Orange Red. While together they might not make a perfect rainbow, this collection has a cohesive palette.

These aren’t just recent retirees, either. Raw Umber, for example, was retired back in 1990. Mulberry, in the meantime, said its goodbyes in 2003.

Crayola isn’t just bringing these colors back into the mix without a whimsical backstory. Apparently, each retired color has been off exploring the world, learning new skills, diving into different cultures, and returning with fresh perspectives to share with their friends. It’s certainly a charming way to frame what could’ve just been a standard re-release, especially for the young artists meeting these colors for the first time.

Of course, there’s the question about whether this collection could lead to a permanent return for all or select shades you’ll find in the retired colors boxes.

For now, Crayola has labeled it as a limited-edition release, which means if you’ve ever mourned the loss of a favorite shade, now’s the time to stock up.

Whether you’re a collector or perhaps want to introduce your kids to the colors of your childhood, it’s probably a good idea to grab a pack (or five) while you can.