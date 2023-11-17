Nike Black Friday sale is live — 5 deals I’d shop today

If you've been waiting for the Black Friday deals to drop to upgrade your running shoes, I've got good news — Nike's Black Friday sale has started a week early, and now is a good time to shop.

The legendary running brand makes the best running shoes in the world, but also some of the best sports bras and running leggings we've tested. As a fitness editor, it's my job to save you from scrolling, so below, I've rounded up the top five deals worth shopping today.

For all of the items, you can use the code ACCESS to get an extra 25% off. You will need to be a Nike member, so it's worth signing up for a free account now.

The best Nike Black Friday sales

Nike Pegasus 40: was $130 now $64 @ Nike with code ACCESS

The Nike Pegasus 40 is a workhorse of a running shoe, suited to easy miles and faster sessions. It's a solid, stable, reliable shoe, and the 40th iteration was one of our favorite versions yet. For $64, this is a fantastic price for a fantastic shoe.

Nike Invincible 3: was $180 now $110 @ Nike with code ACCESS

If you asked me to pick a running shoe to travel to a desert island with, I'd choose the Nike Invincible 3 every time. Sure there are faster shoes, and shoes better designed for running on sand, but this is a bouncy, fun max-cushioned running shoe, perfect for days when you really don't want to run. Plus, at $110, it's a great price.

Nike Infinity Run 4: was $160 now $90 @ Nikewith code ACCESS

The Infinity Run 4 is the latest iteration of Nike's Infinity line. It's a good all-rounder - comfortable enough for easy and recovery runs, while still being supportive enough to wear in the gym. Plus it looks great, and for $90, it's a great price.

Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece: was $70 now $52.50 @ Nike with code ACCESS

It doesn't get more comfortable than this fleece. With a slightly oversized fit, this gives cozy vibes for the entire winter. Plus, it's on sale in a number of colors and sizes right now.

Nike Stride: was $55 now $41.25 @ Nike with code ACCESS

Looking for a comfortable pair of running shorts? I've found them. These shorts have briefs built-in for extra coverage, and a drawcord waist to keep the shorts tight against as you pick up the pace.

Is Black Friday a good time to buy Nike?

In a word, yes! In previous years we've seen Nike drop a serious discount across full-price items, so if you've been hanging on to upgrade to a pair of the best Nike running shoes, Black Friday is a good time to do so.

We don't often see Nike discount its super shoes, so if you're after a pair of the Nike Vaporfly Next% 3, you might not be in luck.