Latest Windows 11 update reportedly breaking major parts of the operating system

With Microsoft set to end support for Windows 10 later this year, now is not the time for major issues to break PCs thanks to Windows 11 updates.

But that appears to be what's happening, as the latest Windows 11 24H2 update (KB5051987) is reportedly causing major issues with File Explorer (via Windows Latest) and other software.

This is notable because Microsoft has been trying to encourage people to upgrade to Windows 11 and the current 24H2 iteration in recent months.

If you've downloaded the latest update or are waiting to do so, here is what you can expect and how to potentially get around any potential issues.

KB5051987: Avoiding File Explorer bugs

According to the Windows Latest report, numerous users are reporting that File Explorer is rendered unresponsive by the most recent Windows 11 update. If you're unfamiliar, File Explorer is the main tool that lets you access your files and folders on your computer. Allegedly, the bugs introduced by the update make it so that desktop shortcuts are failing to open or not allowing you to navigate from the sidebar.

For the most part, main folders like Documents, Downloads and Pictures are the most widely reported failures, with various users highlighting other folders on their machines.

Windows Latest recreated the bug by using a fresh install of the update on one of their PCs, which appears to rule out any third-party software issues.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As of this writing, Microsoft has not officially announced a solution to the update or promised a future update to fix what the current one broke. You may find that community solutions do or do not work for you.

If you have installed the update and are experiencing issues, you can roll the KB5051987 update back. To do so go to Settings - Windows update - Uninstall updates and uninstall the KB5051987 security update.

Where do we go from here?

Until Microsoft applies a fix to the KB5051987 patch, it looks like the best option is to not install the latest patch at all, or roll it back if you have.

That said, a new optional update should be coming soon and hopefully Microsoft addresses any bugs in that update. Still, it might be a good idea to wait a few days to see how it affects people first.