Windows 365 Link is a $349 cloud-based mini PC — and you can't buy one

Next spring, Microsoft plans to release a new mini PC built around the company's Windows 365 cloud service. The Windows 365 Link is a $349 miniature PC that connects to the cloud to stream Windows 11.

Cloud PC computing, which links to Windows 365, has existed since 2021. Windows 365 is a service that enables businesses to connect employees to virtual machines via the cloud and stream to multiple devices. Microsoft said in its announcement that as more businesses and organizations have adopted Windows 365, it was felt that enterprises needed a device that "improves user productivity, enhance security, increase IT efficiency, and advance sustainability."

The Link mini PC is a compact, fanless device meant to be an easy-to-use cloud PC that connects to your monitors and peripherals. It could be one of the best mini PCs, assuming it even makes its way to consumers.

"The combination of cloud-powered performance and local processing makes Windows 365 Link an ideal solution for IT professionals seeking to enhance productivity for desk-based workers in their organization," Anthony Smith wrote in Microsoft's blog post.

The device is designed to be secure and won't run anything local on-device other than the operating system, which is meant to get you on the Windows cloud quickly.

Introducing Windows 365 Link: Satya Nadella at Microsoft Ignite 2024 - YouTube Watch On

While the PC is meant explicitly for businesses and organizations, it does hint at a more cloud-based computing future. Cloud computing has existed in some form since at least 2005 with early versions of AWS.

Unlike sudden leap technology like the smartphone (iPhone first released in 2005) or the sudden need for AI in everything, cloud technology has slowly developed over the last 30 years. There have been attempts at more consumer-ready cloud products, especially on the gaming side, such as the failed Google Stadia.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Link hints at Microsoft giving cloud computing a real try on the business side, where the systems are already built up and insulated, before bringing out a version to consumers down the road.

In an interview with The Verge, Microsoft execs revealed that the Link will be a Copilot PC with AI capabilities and will open up the cloud PC category to OEM partners. It feels like a business product that could be a good test bed for future consumer mini PCs.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

It's a compact PC measuring 4.72-inches x 4.72-inches x 1.18-inches. The device features three USB-A 3.2 ports, one USB-C 3.2 port, a single DisplayPort and HDMI port and an ethernet jack. It also features Wi-Fi 6e and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.

Microsoft says that a preview of the Windows 365 Link is available now, but you won't be able to purchase the mini PC until April 2025 in "select markets." Presumably, that will include the U.S., Canada, UK, Germany, Japan, Australia and New Zealand, where the preview is available.