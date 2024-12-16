Apple Glasses launch details revealed in new report — here's when they could arrive
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has some intel
Like every major technology company, Apple is reportedly working hard on a pair of smart glasses. Glasses allow users to see the world differently through a smaller and less noticeable form factor than the best VR headsets. However, the latest report indicates that Apple doesn't plan to rush its glasses to market, so if you want a pair, you must be patient.
The latest Apple Smart Glasses rumor comes from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. It suggests we'll need to wait three to five years for Apple's glasses to hit the market. While the report confirmed that Apple is working on smart glasses internally, "nothing is coming in the near future."
Why the delay? Gurman cites Apple's need to "solve a difficult formula." Of course, the biggest obstacle is creating a smaller design than the one used for the Apple Vision Pro. If smart glasses are too big, they don't look natural, and it's far too apparent to everyone that they're a little off. We've spent our entire lives looking at people wearing traditional prescription glasses, so it looks off when a pair is a little too big.
The report also cites the need to achieve acceptable battery life. When you shrink a product, the battery must also get smaller. When a battery is smaller, its capacity decreases. Maintaining the functionality of two displays, small as they might be, on tiny batteries can't be easy for Apple.
Gurman's report also cited a need for "compelling displays." Apple wants everything the user sees through the smart glasses to look great, and it can't do that without creating the correct screens.
Even though other tech companies seem ahead of Apple with smart glasses, this would follow the same patter Apple followed with Apple Intelligence. However, the AI release hasn't been completely smooth, even with delays.
