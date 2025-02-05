Apple M5 chip reportedly entering mass production — here's the devices that will get it first

Apple is expected to launch the next-generation M5 chip at some point this year, though when has been up for debate. It could be soon.

Today, the South Korean publication ET News reported that Apple has begun production of the new chip in Taiwan at TSMC sequentially with "USA Amco and China JCET."

That detail is important mostly because Apple has started to produce chips at an Arizona facility. Some chips are already being produced there, but it's an important movie if Apple hopes to get around the trade war brewing between the Trump administration and China.

The ET News report doesn't have many details about the new CPU, though it does note that the new chips should "enhance artificial intelligence performance." Though the article does mention four versions; base, Pro, Max, and Ultra, similar to previous chips.

It's no real surprise considering Apple launched it's version of AI — Apple Intelligence — with the launch of the iPhone 16 series. Apple Intelligence is has been slowly rolled out across the company's devices over the last few months.

What devices will get the M5 chip first?

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

ET New's report says that the next iPad Pro will likely be the first to receive the M5, fitting with current rumors that Apple's high-end tablet will get it first.

Last year's M4 chip debuted in the new iPad Pro in May. A change from previous years when the M1 through M3 processors launched on the MacBook Pro. It appears the iPad Pro is the new testing ground for Apple's latest chips.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

An article from 9to5Mac has said that we should see the M5 chip in the Macbook Pro and next Vision Pro headset as well. Though, it's unclear what Apple wants to do in the headset realm. There are rumors Apple is working on a less expensive version of the Vision Pro, which could still feature the M5 chip.

If the M5 is entering production, it could be just in time for another May debut of the next iPad Pro. Though reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo wrote in late 2024 that we wouldn't see it launch until late 2025. That said, Kuo's predictions don't always align with actual release dates.

Apple could still be working on a May release for an iPad Pro M5.

Stay tuned to Tom's Guide for more details as they come out on everything M5 and Apple.