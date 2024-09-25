Amaysim has expanded into home broadband — here’s how its new NBN plans compare

If you're value-minded when it comes to your phone plan, then you've probably heard of Amaysim. This no-frills telco uses the Optus network to provide affordable mobile plans, offering customers boatloads of data for less dosh.

But recently, Amaysim has leaped into the NBN landscape, with four reasonably priced plans across the NBN 25 to NBN 250 speed tiers. To help decide whether Amaysim's newly minted plans are for you, we've done a deep dive into the four home internet plans, comparing their speeds, pricing and overall value to our current favourites at each speed.

One thing of note before we crack on with the breakdown of Amaysim's plans is that the plans have several factors in common. Much like other budget providers, including newcomer Buddy Telco, Amaysim exclusively provides NBN services, so routers are strictly BYO, so this isn't the provider to go with if you're seeking all-in-one NBN and modem package. (If you do sign up for one of these plans and still need a router though, you could pick up this Amazon eero6+ router with two Echo Dot speakers for just AU$249.99, down from AU$447.99.)

Amaysim does provide new customers with a satisfaction guarantee, where if you're unhappy with the service within the first 30 days, the telco will refund you for the month. And if you're already an Amaysim mobile customer, you can save if you choose to bundle your NBN plan. Instead of paying the ongoing costs post initial outlay, you'll continue to pay the introductory rate, which is a flat AU$10 off on all plans. However, other providers do offer similar promotions for less, and ultimately, you can end up paying more if you do decide to bundle, despite having a discounted offer.

But enough with the waffling — here's how Amaysim's NBN plans stack up against the competition.

How do Amaysim plans compare?

NBN 25

Amaysim's NBN 25 plan advertises 25Mbps speeds during the typical evening hours, which is on par with average speeds of 24.73Mbps for the tier. Priced at $60 for the first six months before rising to $70, it deserves at least some kudos for being below the current average NBN 25 price of AU$70.60p/m.

Speed: Amaysim's Quick As plan advertises 25Mbps, which is the standard for the tier.

Pricing: With an annual cost of AU$780, this plan will save you up to AU$60 when compared to the average yearly price. That said, it does have a mid-range ongoing cost and you can find cheaper plans that cost less beyond this introductory offer.

Is it good value? The plan does provide adequate value, but you can find cheaper plans that offer full download speeds and similar perks, like bundling a phone line. If you're looking for a 25Mbps plan, our current NBN 25 recommendation is Flip's plan below.

Flip | NBN 25 | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$39p/m plan (for 6 months, then AU$57.90p/m) Flip's Premium NBN 25 plan is the cheapest right now — and it's got an additional discount on top. Typically costing AU$57.90p/m, for the first 6 months the plan has been slashed to just AU$39p/m, offering a massive saving of AU$18.90p/m before the price increases — that's AU$113.40 total. Total minimum cost: AU$39 | Total cost for first 12 months: AU$581.40 | Yearly cost after discount: AU$694.80

NBN 50

As for its NBN 50 plan, Amaysim advertises — you guessed it — 50Mbps, which is, again, the standard for this tier. According to our research, most plans reach at least 49Mbps during the busy evening hours, so suffice to say, your internet thirst will be quenched with this plan. That said, Amaysim's ongoing cost of $85 is a touch more expensive than the average of AU$82.93p/m.

Speed: As mentioned above, Amaysim hits the 50Mbps mark during the busy evening hours, which is 1Mbps faster than typical for the tier.

Pricing: Amaysim will set you back AU$75 for the first six months, before increasing to AU$85p/m. Despite a modest saving of AU$60, that ongoing cost is more expensive than the tier's average of AU$82.93p/m at the time of writing.

Is it good value? Yes and no — this plan suffers from the same conundrum as the NBN 25 plan, where you can find cheaper plans with similar add-ons. Our current NBN 50 recommendation is Buddy Telco's plan below.

Buddy Telco | NBN 50 | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$65p/m (for 6 months, then AU$75p/m) Advertising 49Mbps downloads and 16Mbps uploads, this NBN 50 plan slashes AU$10p/m off for the first six months — that's AU$60 total, before the price increases to AU$75p/m. Buddy's plan does come with a small speed discrepancy, but it is so minimal it will unlikely make much of a difference to the service. Buddy does offer a no-frills approach to NBN plans, as its customer service is provided via an app and you'll need to provide your own modem. Total minimum cost: AU$65 | Total first year cost: AU$840 | Yearly cost after discount: AU$900

NBN 100

Aptly named the Fast As plan, Amaysim's fast plan reaches 100Mbps during busy hours and claims 18Mbps uploads. Much like the other offerings, you'll save AU$60 over the first year, before the price increases from AU$80p/m to AU$90/pm. Amaysim's plan also comes in just under the tier's average of AU$90.97p/m.

Speed: Amaysim does claim to reach 100Mbps download speeds and 18Mbps uploads on this tier.

Pricing: Despite having an attractive introductory rate below the tier's average, it arguably misses the mark for its ongoing rate of AU$90p/m, just shy of the AU$90.97 average.

Is it good value? This plan isn't quite the winner for us, as several NBN 100 plans on offer have more affordable price points, and additionally provide occasional speed boosts to the next tier of NBN 250 and come with a modem as standard. So to be frank, Amaysim's plan could be skipped. Our recommendation for this tier is Mate's NBN 100 plan that saves you AU$180 during the first six months.

Mate | NBN 100 | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$60p/m using code MATE30 (for 6 months, then AU$90p/m) Mate's No Worries NBN 100 plan is a standout for us, as it slashes a massive AU$180 off during the first six months of service. The plan advertises 97Mbps during the busy evening hours of 7pm to 11pm. What's more, the telco has some glowing reviews for its customer service, which is available 24/7 online, and there are no setup, exit or plan change fees either. Total minimum cost: AU$60 | Total cost for first 12 months: AU$900 | Yearly cost after discount: AU$1,080

NBN 250

Amaysim's highest offering is its superfast plan for AU$90p/m (for 6 months, then AU$100 ongoing). Notably, this superfast plan only claims 245Mbps, which is comparatively less than the maximum speeds for the tier. That said, the 5Mbps difference is unlikely to make much of a real-world discrepancy, and speeds do vary on this tier, with most providers advertising between 230Mbps and 250Mbps.

Speed: There is a minor speed difference on this tier, as the telco only advertises 245Mbps, which is 5Mbps less than the theoretical maximum.

Pricing: In terms of pricing, this plan does come under the average price of AU$106.48p/m for the tier, but still has a higher ongoing cost than most budget providers.

Is it good value? While NBN 250 plans won't be the top pick for most Aussies, those who need superfast speeds should reconsider before signing the dotted line. It does have a more expensive yearly cost and other providers can claim max speeds alongside a premium price tag. In this case, our recommendation would be SpinTel's plan below.