FTC rules Avast customers entitled to $16.5 million settlement — how to claim your share

If you bought Avast antivirus software between August 2014 and January 2020, you should do two things right away: First, look into filing a claim for some of the $16.5 million dollar settlement that the FTC has awarded customers of the antivirus service. Secondly, look into a good identity theft protection program and make sure you’re monitoring your credit reports.

According to a Federal Trade Commission announcement on Monday (February 24), the software company will make payments to millions of customers who bought their products in that time frame because Avast “failed to protect their customers' privacy.” Instead, according to the FTC ruling, Avast collected user information through their antivirus software and browser extensions and sold it through a subsidiary called Jumpshot — all without notifying customers or gaining their consent.

The personal information that was gathered and sold includes religious beliefs, health concerns, political leanings, locations and financial status according to a 2024 FTC consumer alert .

Avast customers who have been affected should receive an email from the FTC sometime between now and March 7. It is estimated that more than 3 million customers purchased software in the August 2014 to January 2020 time period.

Eligible Avast customers can check their FTC email for a claim number to use when filing a claim for an online payment. The deadline to file is June 5, 2025; the amount of individual payments is not yet known and will depend in part on how many people file a claim. Payments will go out sometime in 2026, and once the date is decided it will be updated on the FTC’s settlement website . Additionally, anyone who needs help with a claim can contact a refund administrator at 1-866-290-0165.

