Fujifilm just launched the Instax Wide 400 — and it's been 10 years in the making

Fujifilm launched its latest instant camera today, the Instax Wide 400. It's the long-awaited successor to the Instax Wide 300 — one of the best instant cameras which came out 10 years ago, all the way back in 2014. The Instax Wide 300 has a fresher look, available in a sage green colorway that looks gorgeous.

In terms of its looks, the Japanese manufacturer has given the Instax Wide 400 a more rounded appearance. The Instax Wide 400 is an analog instant camera that shoots double the width of Instax mini film — the prints measure 4.25 x 3.34 inches with an image area of 3.89 x 2.44 inches. And you don't have to wait long for the prints to develop as they take just under two minutes. The camera itself measures 6.37 x 4.84 x 3.85 inches which makes it Fujifilm's biggest instant camera, but it's quite light to hold at just 21.72 ounces. This is still heavier than the Fujifilm Instax mini 99 (14 ounces).

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

Fujifilm has also introduced a new self-timer feature which can be set at increments of two seconds up to 10, making it handy for selfies and when it's mounted onto a tripod. But you won't always need a tripod as another new feature is a strap with two adjustment feet which lets you put the camera at two different angles.

The Instax Wide 400 retains a lot of its predecessor's features, such as the fixed 95mm focal length and a close-up lens attachment for macro photos at 40cm from the subject. You can also rotate the lens further to enter Landscape mode for distant shots. Alas, there is no manual exposure control or creative features like double exposure mode. Some smaller cameras — like the Polaroid Go Gen 2 — boast a double exposure mode, so this feels like a missed opportunity.

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

Alongside the Instax Wide 400, Fujifilm has also refreshed its hybrid Instax mini LiPlay five years after it was first launched. It now comes in three new colors: matcha green, misty white and deep bronze. This instant camera doubles as a printer as you can transfer photos from your phone to print — you won't need to buy a separate digital printer like the Kodak Smile anymore.

A lot of the features remain the same, such as the 13 design frames and six filters, the audio recording function which adds a QR code to the print, and the 5-megapixel 1/5-inch sensor. The most prominent updates to this camera include a USB-C charging port, and a simplified firmware update process which can be done via the smartphone app for iOS and Android — no need to download updates from the website and load them onto a microSD card.

The new Instax Wide 400 will be available to purchase from 12 July for $149 / £129, and the Instax mini LiPlay will be available from 19 July for $169 / £149.

