Fujifilm just released a $5,000 version of the X100VI that nobody asked for — here are my first impressions

Remember the Fujifilm X100VI? Fuji's unicorn, a camera that went viral online to the point that it became near-impossible to buy. Well, if you're still hoping to get your hands on one but also have $5,000 to spare, I've got news for you: you might want to get the new Fujifilm GFX100RF instead.

This morning at the X-Summit in Prague, Fujifilm announced the arrival of the brand new GFX100RF, the latest addition to the GFX line-up. A week ago, I got a sneak peek at the camera at an event in London, U.K. where I spent some time playing with it and getting to grips with its new dials.

While I haven't spent ages with the camera yet, as that happens only when we get the product in for an in-depth review, I do have some initial thoughts on the GFX100RF. What are those new dials for? Do we really need them? What has changed since the GFX100S II? Are there film simulations? Allow me to take you through it all...

A quick rundown

What is it? The Fujifilm GFX100RF is the latest camera in Fuji's GFX series, and it comes with a 35mm F4 lens. It's a 102MP medium-format camera but it differs from other cameras in the line-up as it's compact and has a fixed-lens design. It's best suited to street and travel photography, and it can shoot 4K/30P video as well, making it a great hybrid shooter.

Who is it for? The GFX100RF sounds like a lovely camera for street photographers, and those who want as much resolution as possible packed into a compact body. The 102MP sensor offers greater cropping capabilities. Oh, and the camera comes with 20 film simulation recipes for on-the-fly quick sharing to social media.

How much does it cost? $4,899 / £4,699 and the kit includes the 34mm F4 lens, a new rope-style camera strap, and an adapter ring for the protective filter (which weather-seals the camera).

When is it available to buy? Fujifilm hasn't yet confirmed the exact shipping date but you can pre-order it right away. We expect the camera to ship in early April.

An Aspect Ratio dial... but why?

(Image credit: Nikita Achanta / Tom's Guide)

The GFX100RF becomes the first GFX camera to come with a dedicated Aspect Ratio dial. It's located above the 2.1-million-dot LCD touchscreen on the back, and next to the ISO dial. There are two new aspect ratios for users to play around with too, namely 3:4 and 17:6.

The new aspect ratios are cool and can definitely aid users in getting more creative. But why does the Aspect Ratio dial exist? Usually, on other Fujifilm cameras, I can just hit the Q button and quickly change the aspect ratio — I've never once thought to myself, "Man, I wish there was a dedicated dial to change this setting."

(Image credit: Nikita Achanta / Tom's Guide)

It's innovative, sure, but I don't believe it's absolutely necessary. Because of its placement, it's not like you can quickly use it when looking through the viewfinder. Maybe if you're using the screen instead, yes. What's worse is that when I tried moving the dial, it didn't feel as free-flowing as I would have liked.

But the one thing I do like is the new Surround View feature. Basically, you can choose between a semi-transparent or line format, and the camera will show you the areas outside of the frame so you can be aware. Fujifilm says it has added this feature to provide "an OVF-like experience even with an EVF." My first thoughts on it? It's impressive and a standout feature for me.

More new goodies

(Image credit: Nikita Achanta / Tom's Guide)

Two new additions are the dedicated Digital Teleconverter Lever and a new Custom Function button on the front. The Custom Fn button works as you'd expect: you can assign any setting you want to it, and I found it easy to reach with my index finger. I think this could really help in real-world shooting scenarios.

That Digital Teleconverter Lever, though, I'm not too sold on. The camera is designed with a 35mm focal length and the lever lets you switch it to 45mm, 63mm or 80mm, to accommodate different shooting styles and scenarios. This basically means it lets you crop into images and focal lengths, but at the cost of some resolutions. But you have a whopping 102-megapixels at your disposal, which is why it works just fine.

But it isn't the easiest to use. It doesn't protrude outwards enough for your finger to rotate it. When I checked out the GFX100RF for the first time, I found myself having to turn the camera around so that the lens was facing me, and then use the lever. I see the minimalist vision Fujifilm's going for here, but it isn't very practical.

(Image credit: Nikita Achanta / Tom's Guide)

Autofocus has been improved, which is great and one I'm most looking forward to properly trying. It features an "evolved AF prediction function" and face/eye detection, and Fujifilm says the camera uses AI to recognize a wide variety of subjects including humans, animals, birds, planes and vehicles.

I also really like how compact the GFX100RF is. It doesn't feel as bulky as the other GFX cameras. It's slightly taller and wider than the X100VI, offering better handling. And I can't resist its retro charm, thanks to the black and silver combination.

Same old tricks

(Image credit: Nikita Achanta / Tom's Guide)

Weighing just 25.92oz, the Fujifilm GFX100RF has become the lightest and most compact camera in the GFX line-up since the GFX50R. This means that there's no in-body image stabilization, which you'll find in the GFX100S II. And what about the imaging hardware? Has that changed? Not exactly.

You're still getting a 102MP sensor, and the GFX100RF uses the same old (but fantastic and rapid) X-Processor 5 engine. Video capabilities are still limited to 4K/30P 4:2:2 with 10-bit color and F-Log2 (but this isn't a video-first camera anyway).

Just like the GFX100S II, the GFX100RF's viewfinder retains a resolution of 5.76-million-dots. The new 35mm F4 lens, however, comes with a new built-in ND filter and a protective filter which provides weather-sealing (when used with the included adapter ring).

Fujifilm GFX100RF: Outlook

The Fujifilm GFX100RF is an interesting camera. Visually, it looks stunning. It's also carved out of a single block of aluminum (watch out, Sigma BF, you've got competition) which gives it a premium edge.

But with much of the imaging hardware remaining the same as older GFX models and the addition of dials that, at first glance, feel redundant at best, I can't help but be a little skeptical.

We will, of course, dive deeper into the camera's capabilities in our full in-depth GFX100RF review, so keep your eyes peeled. For now, my first impressions have left me with mixed feelings.

The new GFX100RF will be available to buy in early April (details to be announced) for $4,899 / £4,699. The kit will include the camera, a protector filter for weather-sealing (when used with a dedicated adapter ring), a lens hood, and a rope-type shoulder strap.