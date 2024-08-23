I just tested this Shure mic — and it's a game changer for content creators

I recently had the pleasure of testing the new Shure MV7+ podcast microphone and fell in love with it. It’s pretty pricey, at $279, but it’s so good, it's worth the investment for those who are serious about podcasting. You should check out my full Shure MV7+ review, but here are three things I really like about this mic.

“Is this thing on?”

With the MV7+, gone are the days of not realizing your mic is on and accidentally saying something you’d rather not share with the world. With a handy LED touch panel, you can mute or unmute your mic instantly. And said LED touch panel is completely customizable in the Shure Motiv Mix app. My favorite of the color settings was a bright electric purple and turquoise concoction.

Shure MV7+ podcast microphone: $279 @ Amazon

Ideal for podcasters and streamers, the MV7+ has a unidirectional polar pattern for minimizing ambient sound and a touchpad LED panel for muting and unmuting sound. Overall, this premium Shure mic is an impressive performer based on our testing.



Denoiser of my dreams

(Image credit: Future / Shure)

Remember all those finicky, frustrating minutes you spend painstakingly editing out background noise like fans and air conditioners, despite thinking you’d turned them all off before hitting record?

That’s a thing of the past with the MV7+. With its real-time denoiser (that you activate in the Motiv Mix app), you can let the mic do all the hard work for you. In testing, I found that the real-time denoiser was excellent at minimizing cafe noise. In the final recording you could barely hear the babble of conversations and whirring of coffee machines around me.

Peter Piper Popper Stopper

(Image credit: Future)

What kind of mic piece would this be if I didn’t let you hear what I’m talking about? I’ve embedded an audio file of me reading the infamous “Betty Botter” tongue twister below, which should do far more than my description, however vivid and well-written it may be.

Did you hear it? I’ve never had a mic at this price point come with such an effective digital popper stopper. There’s still one pop, but the MV7+ is still a force to be reckoned with. I’ve used a Shure SM7B before, and the MV7+ rivals that mic in terms of professional quality.

Content creators, assemble

(Image credit: Future)

Now that I’ve used the Shure MV7+, other mics just don’t hit the same. I’m not going to lie, it’s a pricey mic, especially when the Blue Yeti is only $130. But your voice sounds so dazzlingly good through this mic, I don’t think I can ever go back. The Shure MV7+ is my new favorite mic for content creation.