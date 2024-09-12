AirPods 4 have a feature Apple didn't tell you about

We don't even have our hands (properly, we've had a play) on the AirPods 4 yet, but there's already stuff about the buds being discovered that Apple didn't announce during the Glowtime event. Early reports indicate that the ANC onboard the more expensive version is better than you might expect, and the new design more comfortable than their predecessors.

Now we've found out that a staple of the AirPods line, the little pairing button on the back of the charging case that lets you pair the buds to non-Apple devices and reset the buds, is being swapped out on the 4th generation for a capacitive touch panel.

A new button, and a new light

Previously, on every pair of in-ear AirPods from the AirPods 2 to the AirPods Pro 2, there's been a little round button on the back of your charging case. That manually initiates the pairing process for devices that don't support the magic, "open the case near your iPhone and watch the process unfold before your eyes" pairing. It also resets the buds with a long press — and now it's being filed away in the annuls of AirPods history.

Instead, the AirPods are getting a capacitive touch panel that lives on the front of the charging case, underneath the status LED. According to Gear Patrol, opening the case and tapping the panel twice initiates pairing mode, and a triple tap or long-press might initiate a factory reset. The latter function is, as yet, unconfirmed.

Speaking of the status LED, it's also getting a new look. Just like all the AirPods that came before them, the AirPods 4 are getting a status LED on the front of the charging case that indicates charging, pairing, and battery level. The new light on the 4th generation, however, is going to be more discreet, now only coming on when the case is open. If the case is closed, the light will remain off. What this means for when you pop the buds on a wireless charger remains to be seen, but we'll get a better look when we get them reviewed.

The AirPods 4 are available to preorder now from the Apple Store, and come in two different price flavors. There are the base, $129 AirPods, and then a pair that features ANC for $179. They'll be available to purchase proper on September 20.

