Apple tipped to unveil new HomePod speaker in 2025 — with one major upgrade
Along with a potential new Apple TV
My HomePod mini, which I bought from eBay for £50 a couple of years ago, has slowly become less and less a bespoke, helpful audio device to a glorified voice-controlled kitchen timer. I suspect something similar has happened all over the world with other HomePod minis as well — after all, the device itself has been out since 2020, and has only seen color updates since then.
But that looks to be changing this year, with Apple likely to launch a new HomePod mini, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. It could well be coming alongside a refresh to the Apple TV box, along with improvements to Siri.
New HomePod mini: What do we know?
Gurman's report is very thin on the ground about what we can actually expect from the new HomePod mini, but we can make some educated guesses as to what we might see from the device. Based on the HomePod 2 that was released last year, we reckon we'll see a very similar outward design which finds most of its improvements on the inside.
I'd like to see a new display on the top, with clearer resolution like the HomePod 2. I'd also like it to sound better, although given that Apple managed to squeeze some impressive audio into the first model, it'll likely be difficult to improve further.
Gurman does tell us to expect improved Siri on the new devices, in accordance with "Apple's new smart home ecosystem." That's the most exciting part if you ask me — after all, asking Siri to do anything with my now aging HomePod mini becomes more and more a pain every time I get told "I'm sorry, I didn't catch that."
Apparently, Siri is going to become more conversational, and that hopefully means that it'll be better at understanding what I ask it. Until it comes out we won't know for sure, of course. Let's see if the new HomePod mini fits in with the best smart speakers.
More from Tom's Guide
- TV brands are going all-in on AI for 2025 — and I'm already over it
- 5 things I wish I knew before buying an air purifier
- Can't do pull-ups? I’m a personal trainer, and here's the one hack you need to try
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Tammy and her generous collection of headphones have found a new home — Tom's Guide! After a two-and-a-half-year stint as iMore's resident audiophile, Tammy's reviews and buying guide expertise have more focus than ever on Tom's Guide, helping buyers find the audio gear that works best for them. Tammy has worked with some of the most desirable audio brands on the planet in her time writing about headphones, speakers, and more, bringing a consumer focussed approach to critique and buying advice. Away from her desk, you'll probably find her in the countryside writing (extremely bad) poetry, or putting her screenwriting Masters to good use creating screenplays that'll never see the light of day.