I used Suno AI's new Suno Scenes feature to turn a family photo into a song — here's how it works

Suno AI just announced another exciting update to its mobile platform, Suno Scenes. This new feature is designed to inspire a song at any time. Like an overly caffeinated theater kid, the innovative AI tool takes even the most mundane moments in life and can curate a corresponding soundtrack based on the mood or setting.



Now users can upload any photo or video and transform the moment into a personalized song delivered in almost any genre. From pop to punk, classical to country, your morning jog or formal gathering can be remembered forever with a song generated in just a few seconds. I tried it with a picture I took of my son as we enjoyed a gorgeous fall Saturday together.

(Image credit: Future)

This update is a step forward in Suno’s mission to break down the barriers of music creation, empowering users to not only consume but also craft the music that complements their lives. As with any update, there is still room for the AI to be tweaked, especially with lyrics and articulation.

Depending on the genre, the lyrics can often come across as noticeably garbled or inaudible at times. Luckily, the lyrics are included in case they are too hard to hear. For example, in the Jar of Pickles song I created, the first lyric is "Hand flexin' on that jar" but I wouldn't have known that unless I read the lyrics.

(Image credit: Future)

The Suno Scenes update taps into the broader trend of AI-driven personalization, offering users an intuitive way to create music that mirrors their surroundings and emotions. This is part of Suno’s endless push to merge everyday life with music creation, building on previous launches like Suno Remix Contests and Sunoversity, which also aim to engage users in interactive and creative ways.

As AI continues to revolutionize the way we interact with music, Suno’s latest product showcases how technology can blend seamlessly into daily life while making creativity a core part of the everyday experience.



Available on iOS, the latest update is part of Suno's broader vision to democratize music creation, making it accessible for everyone— from seasoned musicians to casual creatives with a penchant for pickles.

