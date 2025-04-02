What happens when you feed Gemini 2.5 ChatGPT’s best prompts? I found out

Features
By published

Here’s what it got right, wrong, and weird

ChatGPT logo on phone in front of robot thinking
(Image credit: Shutterstock)
Jump to:

Ever wonder what other people actually ask ChatGPT? From job seekers and coders to curious learners, the most popular prompts sent to ChatGPT offer an interesting glimpse into how we think and solve problems.

According to Google AI mode, ChatGPT attracts 400 million weekly users and processes a staggering 1 billion queries per day. Gemini, however, attracts a fraction of that, at 42 million weekly users.

Based on global trends, user behavior and ChatGPT itself, I put together the top 9 types of prompts most frequently asked by ChatGPT users. I couldn’t resist trying them out the competition to understand what users are missing or avoiding. So here’s what happened when I had Gemini 2.5, Google’s free and “smartest” model answer those popular ChatGPT queries.

1. “Explain [X] like I’m 5”

Gemini and ChatGPT screenshot

(Image credit: Future)

Prompt: "Explain quantum physics like I’m five."

ChatGPT-4o kept its response short and sweet, focusing on two key concepts. Its introduction of entanglement is done in a fun and memorable way.

Gemini 2.5 used multiple kid-friendly analogies (Lego bricks, toy car hiding, bathtub waves, stairs vs. ramps). The chatbot covered more quantum concepts: superposition, wave-particle duality, and quantized energy levels. The response is overall more active and playful.

Comparison breakdown: If you want the simplest, most concise explanation than go with ChatGPT. But if you want a more detailed, playful, and varied explanation use this prompt with Gemini.

2. “Summarize this text/article”

Gemini and ChatGPT screenshot

(Image credit: Future)

Example: "Summarize Taylor Swift’s song ‘Shake it Off’ in 3 sentences."

ChatGPT-4o hit the core message in a simple and punchy way. It uses energetic language that matches the song’s vibe. It feels conversational.

Gemini 2.5 specified the issues of the song (criticism, gossip, and judgment) upfront but the polished phrasing is less engaging and reads more like a refined analysis.

Comparison breakdown: For a catchy, high-energy summary, ChatGPT is the go-to chatbot. It’s more playful and concise, mirroring the song’s carefree attitude. For a slightly more analytical, polished take Gemini is the chatbot you want to prompt. The model was clearer about the song’s conflict but still upbeat.

3. “Write a cover letter/resume”

Gemini and ChatGPT screenshot

(Image credit: Future)

Example: "Write a cover letter for a social media manager applying to Nike."

ChatGPT-4o got to the point quickly with a strong hook while still being professional. The storytelling was brief but specific with energy that aligned better with the brand.

Gemini 2.5 wrote a highly detailed and structured cover letter that clearly outlines the company’s brand values. It encourages customization by adding placeholders and tips for tailoring.

Comparison breakdown: If you’re a job seeker looking for a ready-to-use, standout cover letter, use ChatGPT. If you prefer a detailed, customizable template than use this prompt with Gemini.

4. “Fix or write this code”

Gemini and ChatGPT screenshot

(Image credit: Future)

Example: "Write a Python function to check if a number is prime."

ChatGPT-4o efficiently and clearly developed a readable function that avoids unnecessary imports. It also included a quick demo, which developers might find helpful.

Gemini 2.5 included Args and Returns for better documentation. It also explicitly adds a typical safety check. The explanation is verbose with long comments explaining the math behind the function.

Comparison breakdown: ChatGPT delivers a cleaner, faster, and more Pythonic solution without unnecessary fluff so it’s best for real-world uses cases where readability and efficiency matter most. Users who need detailed documentation (e.g., for a team project) or want explicit type checking would be better off using this prompt with Gemini.

5. “Rewrite this to sound more professional/funny/casual”

Gemini and ChatGPT screenshot

(Image credit: Future)

Example: "Rewrite the song ‘Itsy Bitsy Spider’ to sound more professional’"

ChatGPT-4o maintained the original structure of the song but elevated the language. It also retains some of the song's rhythm so it is still nursery rhyme-like, just formalized. The tone is engaging.

Gemini 2.5 offered multiple versions (formal narrative, procedural tone, cause-and-effect), which offers users flexibility. Gemini used a highly methodological vocabulary and the text is structured like a report, which felt too technical and weird overall.

Comparison breakdown: ChatGPT struck a balance between professionalism and readability, which makes this prompt best for this chatbot if users want a witty, elevated response. Gemini offered multiple stylistic approaches rather than a single rewrite with hyper-formal, technical language which some users might prefer.

6. “Translate this” or “How do you say [X] in [language]?”

Gemini and ChatGPT screenshot

(Image credit: Future)

Example: "Translate ‘Hope is the thing with feathers’ into Japanese."

ChatGPT-4o crafted poetic phrasing that matches the original lyrical tone while overall delivering a clearer presentation. The emojis are a nice touch.

Gemini 2.5 delivered a detailed breakdown of each word/phrase. The literal translation was so overly precise that the response was almost too formal. The chatbot was less poetic and gave what felt like a textbook translation.

Comparison breakdown: ChatGPT prioritizes aesthetic fidelity, making the translation sound like poetry, not just a dictionary entry. Users who care about artistic impact over linguistic dissection should stick with ChatGPT. Users who prefer hyper-literal accuracy over stylistic flair and need a grammar lesson or word-by-word analysis should use Gemini.

7. “Who would win in a fight between [fictional characters]?”

Gemini and ChatGPT screenshot

(Image credit: Future)

Example: "Who would win: Batman or Iron Man?"

ChatGPT-4o used humor and emojis for a more entertaining response that is concise and punchy. The verdict was clear in the response.

Gemini 2.5 crafted balanced arguments and was extremely thorough. The chatbot is context-aware, acknowledging that the outcome depends on circumstances (prep time, random encounter).

Comparison breakdown: For an engaging and fun response that’s perfect for a casual debate this is a good prompt for ChatGPT. Go with Gemini for a more comprehensive, neutral analysis with more facts and scenarios.

Final thoughts

Testing these top ChatGPT prompts through the lens of Gemini 2.5 reveals an interesting divergence in AI capabilities and user preferences. While ChatGPT often excels in delivering concise, engaging, and creatively nuanced responses, Gemini 2.5 stands out with its detailed, analytical, and contextually rich outputs.

The choice between which chatbot to use for a particular prompt ultimately hinges on the user's specific needs. For quick, punchy, and aesthetically pleasing results, ChatGPT remains a strong contender. For in-depth, structured, and meticulously documented information, Gemini 2.5 proves invaluable.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Screen Type
Arrow
Storage Type
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 105 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple 13" MacBook Air M4 (2025)
(Blue)
1
Apple 2025 MacBook Air...
Amazon
$999
Preorder
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i ChromeBook Plus
(14-inch 128GB)
2
Lenovo - Flex 5i Chromebook...
Best Buy
View
Apple 13" MacBook Air M4 (2025)
3
Apple 13" MacBook Air (M4,...
BHPhoto
View
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x (Gen 9)
(Blue)
4
Yoga Slim 7x (14″ Snapdragon)
Lenovo USA
$1,289.99
View
Low Stock
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i ChromeBook Plus
(14-inch 128GB)
5
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i 14 in...
Walmart
$624.89
View
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024)
Our Review
6
ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024) Light...
ASUS
View
Dell XPS 13
(13.4-inch)
7
Dell XPS 13 Laptop - w/...
Dell
$1,199.99
View
Dell XPS 13 (2016)
Our Review
8
Dell XPS9350-5340SLV 13.3...
Amazon
$899.99
View
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x (Gen 9)
9
Laptop 14.5" Touchscreen Oled...
Amazon
$1,075.79
View
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024)
(14-inch 1TB)
Our Review
10
HIDevolution [2024] ASUS ROG...
Amazon
$1,899
View
Show more
Amanda Caswell
Amanda Caswell
AI Writer

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about ai
logos of ChatGPT and Gemini

I tested ChatGPT-4o vs Gemini Advanced with 5 AI image prompts — and the results surprised me
Best internet security suites

I told ChatGPT something that I still regret — here's 7 things you should never share

IKEA Somrig switch and smart lamp

IKEA's next big smart home upgrade just leaked — this could totally transform your house
See more latest
Most Popular
NexDock XL hands-on review.
I tried the NexDock XL to transform my Galaxy S25 into a laptop — here’s what happened
a woman performing a dumbbell lunge and press
You just need 20 minutes, 1 dumbbell and this 5-move workout to strengthen your whole body
Man sneezing at his desk
Cleaning this one forgotten area could relieve your hay fever symptoms
Best internet security suites
I told ChatGPT something that I still regret — here's 7 things you should never share
Muscular male standing topless with hands on hips outdoors with The Workout Workshop logo bottom right
Join Tom's Guide's Workout Workshop 2025 with the best fitness challenges this spring
A ChatGPT generated image on a phone
I used ChatGPT-4o's new AI image generator to turn my family into cartoons — the results blew me away
Vegetables to plant in April
7 vegetables to plant in April for a tasty summer harvest
a photo of a woman with strong abs holding a set of dumbbells
Forget the gym — this 15-minute Pilates workout with weights sculpts your entire body from home
Galaxy Z Fold 6 shown in hand
I've been using the Galaxy Z Fold 6 for over 6 months — here's the Galaxy Z Fold 7 upgrades I need to see
a photo of a man doing childs pose
I’m a personal trainer — these are the best lower back stretches you can do