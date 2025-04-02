What happens when you feed Gemini 2.5 ChatGPT’s best prompts? I found out

Ever wonder what other people actually ask ChatGPT? From job seekers and coders to curious learners, the most popular prompts sent to ChatGPT offer an interesting glimpse into how we think and solve problems.



According to Google AI mode, ChatGPT attracts 400 million weekly users and processes a staggering 1 billion queries per day. Gemini, however, attracts a fraction of that, at 42 million weekly users.



Based on global trends, user behavior and ChatGPT itself, I put together the top 9 types of prompts most frequently asked by ChatGPT users. I couldn’t resist trying them out the competition to understand what users are missing or avoiding. So here’s what happened when I had Gemini 2.5, Google’s free and “smartest” model answer those popular ChatGPT queries.

1. “Explain [X] like I’m 5”

Prompt: "Explain quantum physics like I’m five."



ChatGPT-4o kept its response short and sweet, focusing on two key concepts. Its introduction of entanglement is done in a fun and memorable way.



Gemini 2.5 used multiple kid-friendly analogies (Lego bricks, toy car hiding, bathtub waves, stairs vs. ramps). The chatbot covered more quantum concepts: superposition, wave-particle duality, and quantized energy levels. The response is overall more active and playful.

Comparison breakdown: If you want the simplest, most concise explanation than go with ChatGPT. But if you want a more detailed, playful, and varied explanation use this prompt with Gemini.

2. “Summarize this text/article”

Example: "Summarize Taylor Swift’s song ‘Shake it Off’ in 3 sentences."



ChatGPT-4o hit the core message in a simple and punchy way. It uses energetic language that matches the song’s vibe. It feels conversational.

Gemini 2.5 specified the issues of the song (criticism, gossip, and judgment) upfront but the polished phrasing is less engaging and reads more like a refined analysis.

Comparison breakdown: For a catchy, high-energy summary, ChatGPT is the go-to chatbot. It’s more playful and concise, mirroring the song’s carefree attitude. For a slightly more analytical, polished take Gemini is the chatbot you want to prompt. The model was clearer about the song’s conflict but still upbeat.

3. “Write a cover letter/resume”

Example: "Write a cover letter for a social media manager applying to Nike."



ChatGPT-4o got to the point quickly with a strong hook while still being professional. The storytelling was brief but specific with energy that aligned better with the brand.

Gemini 2.5 wrote a highly detailed and structured cover letter that clearly outlines the company’s brand values. It encourages customization by adding placeholders and tips for tailoring.



Comparison breakdown: If you’re a job seeker looking for a ready-to-use, standout cover letter, use ChatGPT. If you prefer a detailed, customizable template than use this prompt with Gemini.

4. “Fix or write this code”

Example: "Write a Python function to check if a number is prime."

ChatGPT-4o efficiently and clearly developed a readable function that avoids unnecessary imports. It also included a quick demo, which developers might find helpful.

Gemini 2.5 included Args and Returns for better documentation. It also explicitly adds a typical safety check. The explanation is verbose with long comments explaining the math behind the function.

Comparison breakdown: ChatGPT delivers a cleaner, faster, and more Pythonic solution without unnecessary fluff so it’s best for real-world uses cases where readability and efficiency matter most. Users who need detailed documentation (e.g., for a team project) or want explicit type checking would be better off using this prompt with Gemini.

5. “Rewrite this to sound more professional/funny/casual”

Example: "Rewrite the song ‘Itsy Bitsy Spider’ to sound more professional’"



ChatGPT-4o maintained the original structure of the song but elevated the language. It also retains some of the song's rhythm so it is still nursery rhyme-like, just formalized. The tone is engaging.

Gemini 2.5 offered multiple versions (formal narrative, procedural tone, cause-and-effect), which offers users flexibility. Gemini used a highly methodological vocabulary and the text is structured like a report, which felt too technical and weird overall.

Comparison breakdown: ChatGPT struck a balance between professionalism and readability, which makes this prompt best for this chatbot if users want a witty, elevated response. Gemini offered multiple stylistic approaches rather than a single rewrite with hyper-formal, technical language which some users might prefer.

6. “Translate this” or “How do you say [X] in [language]?”

Example: "Translate ‘Hope is the thing with feathers’ into Japanese."



ChatGPT-4o crafted poetic phrasing that matches the original lyrical tone while overall delivering a clearer presentation. The emojis are a nice touch.



Gemini 2.5 delivered a detailed breakdown of each word/phrase. The literal translation was so overly precise that the response was almost too formal. The chatbot was less poetic and gave what felt like a textbook translation.



Comparison breakdown: ChatGPT prioritizes aesthetic fidelity, making the translation sound like poetry, not just a dictionary entry. Users who care about artistic impact over linguistic dissection should stick with ChatGPT. Users who prefer hyper-literal accuracy over stylistic flair and need a grammar lesson or word-by-word analysis should use Gemini.

7. “Who would win in a fight between [fictional characters]?”

Example: "Who would win: Batman or Iron Man?"



ChatGPT-4o used humor and emojis for a more entertaining response that is concise and punchy. The verdict was clear in the response.



Gemini 2.5 crafted balanced arguments and was extremely thorough. The chatbot is context-aware, acknowledging that the outcome depends on circumstances (prep time, random encounter).

Comparison breakdown: For an engaging and fun response that’s perfect for a casual debate this is a good prompt for ChatGPT. Go with Gemini for a more comprehensive, neutral analysis with more facts and scenarios.

Final thoughts

Testing these top ChatGPT prompts through the lens of Gemini 2.5 reveals an interesting divergence in AI capabilities and user preferences. While ChatGPT often excels in delivering concise, engaging, and creatively nuanced responses, Gemini 2.5 stands out with its detailed, analytical, and contextually rich outputs.



The choice between which chatbot to use for a particular prompt ultimately hinges on the user's specific needs. For quick, punchy, and aesthetically pleasing results, ChatGPT remains a strong contender. For in-depth, structured, and meticulously documented information, Gemini 2.5 proves invaluable.