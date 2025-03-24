Apple Watch SE 3 reportedly in ’serious jeopardy’ — here’s why

published

Apple could be struggling to make plastic the cheaper option

Apple Watch SE (2022) shown on wrist
We’ve heard rumors that Apple may redesign the Apple Watch SE, swapping out the metal frame for one made of plastic. The idea is to keep costs low and, even better, market the wearables to parents and their kids. Sadly, that watch may be facing some issues behind the scenes.

According to Mark Gurman in the latest Power On newsletter, the watch is in “serious jeopardy.” Not only does the design team not like the watch's look, but Gurman also claims the operations team is struggling “to make the casing materially cheaper than the current aluminum chassis.”

The cost factor is the more pressing issue here. It doesn’t matter which way you spin it or what kind of premium plastic you use; metal is a better option in terms of looks and durability.

Aluminum may not be the strongest metal, but it should still be more rigid than plastic. This is something you need when potentially dealing with kids who aren’t necessarily going to look after their tech properly.

The only real benefit to switching to plastic is cost. Whether that’s to lower the entry price or avoid price hikes isn’t clear, but the whole point of an Apple Watch SE is cheaper than a flagship model — like the Apple Watch Series 10.

Cost matters most

Apple Watch SE (2022) shown on wrist

The fact that the design team doesn’t like the look of the plastic is an issue. But it could be fixed. Designs can be changed, or the leadership may overrule the design team and release the plastic watch in its current form.

But if the device isn’t cheaper than aluminum, then switching isn’t much point.

It's a strange situation, though. When rumors of a plastic Apple Watch first popped up, it was noted that casting plastic was much less involved than milling metal. There’s less waste; generally speaking, plastic is much cheaper. So why is Apple struggling to make plastic watches for less money?

I can only speculate at this point. However, that could have something to do with the fact that Apple has been manufacturing metal Apple Watches for over a decade and has likely optimized the process to minimize costs at every stage. Switching to a new material with a brand-new manufacturing process wouldn’t have those same cost benefits. At least not initially.

It’s been over 2 years since the Apple Watch SE 2 was released, and we are due a replacement at some point in the near future. But right now, it sounds like we might have to wait a bit while Apple figures out what it wants the Apple Watch SE 3 to look like.

