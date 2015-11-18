Winegard FlatWave Micro HDTV Antenna FL-2000 Review

An inexpensive non-amplified antenna, the Winegard FlatWave Micro performed reasonably well as long as you can position it close to your TV.

Who's it for?

Urban cord-cutters with lots of HD broadcasters nearby.

Design: Tiny Titan

Intended for dorm rooms and apartments, the wafer-thin Winegard FlatWave Micro is just 5.3 by 7 inches. Unfortunately, the attached cable is just 5 feet long, so it has to be situated near your TV. There's no built-in amplifier, which means it's most effective pulling in stations within a 35-mile or smaller radius.

Performance: Just the Basics

A scan of available stations with the Winegard FlatWave Micro listed 18 channels. However, almost half of the listed stations had so many dropouts that they were unwatchable. It received some of the major network affiliates, such as CBS and Fox, in full 1080i resolution, but struggled with many others, including a challenging ABC station that's difficult to receive in our test Manhattan location.

Ultimately, 10 of the 18 stations received were acceptable for viewing. An inexpensive option, the FlatWave Micro is small enough to be considered portable for weekend getaways or business trips.

Bottom Line

An inexpensive non-amplified antenna, the Winegard Flatwave Micro does a reasonable job pulling in nearby stations. However, for about the same price, the Mohu Leaf Metro comes with a longer cable (for better placement) for slightly better reception results.