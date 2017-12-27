How to Get Ads Off of Your PS4 Home Screen

Anyone who got a PlayStation 4 over the weekend may have been dismayed when they turned it on yesterday (Dec. 26) to find a big ad for Destiny 2 on their home screen. It's intrusive, and it moves apps and games you actually use further out of the way. Luckily, you can delete it like any other program. Want to keep these ads off of your PS4 forever? It's simple. Here's how to do it:

1. Go to settings on your PS4 home screen.

2. Select System.

3. Choose Automatic Downloads.

4. Deselect the box that reads Featured Content. This will stop future download links from popping up on your homepage when you start up your PlayStation 4.