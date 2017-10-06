Today Only: Get 15 Percent Cash Back At These Stores

Great tech isn't limited to your house. From waterproof cases that'll shield your iPhone 8 to GPS watches that can analyze your next run, if you're in the market for new outdoor tech, today is the best day to shop.

Sister site, ShopSavvy, is offering up to 15 percent cash back at over 30 popular outdoor, gear, and sporting goods stores. Traditionally, many of these stores only offer between 1 percent to 3 percent cash back.

ShopSavvy scours the Web for deals and specials on the products you're most interested in. You can use the ShoppSavvy site or the app to compare prices both online and in-store, so you always know you're getting the lowest price possible. Even better, every time you make a purchase you earn cash back, which you can opt to receive via check or PayPal.

Stores participating in today's cash back bonus sale include Hitcase, eBags, Moosejaw, and Cabela's. Apparel-only stores include popular brands like Marmot, Shoes.com, and Under Armour.

So whether you're a fitness buff prepping for a fall marathon or just looking to score some winter gear on the cheap, today is an excellent day to start saving money.