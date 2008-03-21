Samsung Celebrates 70th Birthday

Samsung will be turning 70 tomorrow. On March 22, 1938 Byung-chull Lee founded Samsung Sanghoe, a company focused on affordable electronics.

10 years later, Samsung Sanghoe evolved in Samsung Mulsan Gognsa, a trading group that tried to establish trade paths destroyed during the Japanese occupation, but its operations were severed through local confrontation until 1953, when the company moved to Seoul and became the group as we know it today.

Samsung isn’t really a trading giant, but rather a semiconductor/electronics manufacturer par excellence, and there is a pretty good chance that your computer, home theater setup or a handheld - has Samsung chips inside.

Happy Birthday to all the guys and girls working at Samsung!