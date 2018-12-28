The PlayStation Classic Is a Much Better Buy at $60

The PlayStation Classic was a big disappointment when it launched earlier this month, asking a whopping $100 for a so-so game selection, a barebones feature set and inconsistent emulation.

But now that the system has already been slashed to just $60, it's a decent impulse buy for anyone looking to relive a few moments of pixelated 90s nostalgia.

Sony's retro box is currently available for $59.99 at most major retailers including Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy. There's no indication of how long the deal will last, but the fact that this price drop comes just weeks after the system's Dec. 3 release probably tells you all you need to know about its reception.

Still, at this price, there's plenty of fun to be had with the PlayStation Classic. The system's 20-game library has some genuine 32-bit staples such as Metal Gear Solid, Resident Evil and Final Fantasy VII, and it packs two controllers for enjoying multiplayer hits such as Tekken 3 and Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo.

The PlayStation Classic is pretty barren in terms of features other than the ability to save your games, uses the older, joystick-less PlayStation pads instead of the more modern DualShocks, and uses strangely laggy PAL versions of certain titles. And sure, you probably won't spend much time with such riveting titles as Jumping Flash and Destruction Derby, but for $60, you're getting at least a few afternoons worth of nostalgic polygonal fun.

Between news of Nintendo seemingly hitting the brakes on retro consoles and the PlayStation Classic's half-baked reception, this might be the end of the retro console craze from major manufacturers. At least there are plenty of ways to play great old games on current systems.