The Worst Data Breaches of All Time

Yahoo, 2013

3 billion 1 billion user accounts compromised

In a truly remarkable turn of events, Yahoo in 2016 not only claimed the crown of Biggest Data Breach Ever with the September disclosure of a 2014 breach that affected 500 million users. It came back in December to disclose a breach from 2013 that compromised a whopping 1 billion user accounts. That's one for every seven or eight people on Earth.

The unidentified 2013 hackers, said to be unconnected to those behind the 2014 break-in, got the whole shebang: names, dates of birth, email addresses, security questions and answers and weakly protected passwords. (The passwords in the 2014 breach had better protection.)

You may be wondering why Yahoo took two or three years to discover these breaches. We wish we had an answer to that question.

UPDATE: It gets worse. In October 2017, Yahoo's new owner Verizon discovered that 3 billion, not 1 billion, accounts had been compromised in the 2013 breach. That's every single account on Yahoo, Flickr, Tumblr and dozens of other Yahoo-owned online properties had at the time.

