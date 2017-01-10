The Worst iPhones of All Time, Ranked

The iPhone is getting some well-deserved praise right now, as Apple's landmark smartphone celebrates the 10th anniversary of its grand unveiling. And no wonder: Apple's phone was a game-changing device that completely re-invented we interacted with mobile devices. Just take a look at this list of iPhone innovations from the last decade. But not every iPhone from the past 10 years as been on the mark.

Even Apple evangelists such as myself — and from the day I abandoned my hot pink, doll-sized Pantech flip phone and got my teen hands on the first-ever iPhone in 2007, I was hooked — concede that there's been a few times the iPhone has come up short. Though it pains me to defile any products from my favorite #brand, I put together this comprehensive list of the iPhone’s biggest all-time fails, awkward stages and totally missed marks just before last fall's iPhone 7 launch. And as we rightly celebrate 10 years of the iPhone, it doesn't hurt to look back at those times when Apple's phone didn't meet lofty expectations.