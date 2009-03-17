Save $100, Get WiFi On Xbox 360

Keep Your Money

Sony’s PlayStation 3 includes a wireless networking adapter, but Microsoft’s Xbox 360 does not. To make matters worse, Microsoft doesn’t let you buy a generic USB adapter, so you have to buy its adapter at its $100 price. Meanwhile, putting your Xbox 360 on your home network is important, that is, if you want to take advantage of the system’s numerous media sharing capabilities. But unfortunately, not everybody has Ethernet cables running throughout the house or a router right next to the Xbox 360. Wireless is your best bet, but you shouldn’t have to pay through the nose for it.

You probably paid less than $100 for the router that controls your entire home network, which makes $100 a steep price just to add a single component to an already expensive habit (gaming). Fortunately, several workarounds have surfaced since the Xbox 360’s debut. I’ll evaluate these wireless tricks based on complexity and compatibility. Of course, workarounds will not work with every system. There are simply too many routers and network setups out there to predict every variable, so your mileage may vary. But the good news here is that none of our workarounds require opening your Xbox 360 (or otherwise voiding your warranty). All you’ll do is hurt Bill Gates’ feelings. Consider it revenge for your most recent encounter with Windows' infamous "blue screen of death."