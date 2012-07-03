Born in the USA: 22 Technologies Made In America

Geospring Hybrid Water Heater

General Electric is turning its focus to domestic manufacturing. In February, it opened a new facility at its campus in Louisville, Kentucky – the first new factory to open there since 1957. The investment of $38 million in the water heater will create more than 1,300 new jobs in the U.S. by 2014. The new product and other recent investments at Appliance Park have already created hundreds of jobs in fields like engineering, industrial design, and manufacturing, they say. The company is also making refrigerators in Alabama, Indiana, and Tennessee, and cooking ranges in Georgia.