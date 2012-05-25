Surfing the Web with Yahoo Axis

Axis: Some Good News for Yahoo Fans

Yahoo is in the news yet again, but this time it has nothing to do with layoffs or botched CEO resumes. The struggling search and services giant took the wraps off the virtually unheard-of Axis web browser yesterday, a new iOS and PC/Mac browser that has Google Chrome in the crosshairs. Modern web browsers are all about sharing bookmarks and tabs across multiple devices, and that's exactly what Axis was designed to do. Axis is available for the iPhone and iPad, as well as PC or Mac, and is 100 percent free. For PC and Mac users, you will need to pair Axis with another browser like Firefox or Safari (skip to slide 16 for more info).

I gave Axis a test drive on two devices: my iPad 3, running iOS 5.1.1, and my desktop PC, via Firefox 12.0.