20 Windows Phone 7 Apps for Students

Wiki Help

What's the use of any smartphone platform if you can't get the most out of it? Wiki Help is simply a repository of tips, tricks, step-by-steps, and other useful information for new Windows Phone 7 users. Learn how to quickly silence your smartphone, find a contact quickly, compose messages, and watch videos and listen to music, among other things. The app is constantly updated with new information as shared by the entire Windows Phone community, so those helpful tips won't go out of date.