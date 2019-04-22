25 Podcasts We're Obsessed with Right Now

Terrible, Thanks for Asking (2016 - Present)

Whenever anyone asks me for a podcast recommendation, I immediately blurt out, “Have you listened to Terrible, Thanks for Asking?” I will warn you, it’s not a light-hearted, easy listen -- but every episode is wonderful. Host Nora McInerny lost her husband to brain cancer just weeks after her father had passed away and after miscarrying her second baby. She uses her experience and her incredible compassion to explore the stories we find difficult to tell, but that we all experience. Whether it’s about a young doctor unable to save her dying husband, a mother of six who is incarcerated for murdering her abusive partner, or a young autistic girl trying to cope with her mother's brain injury, you’ll find yourself caught up in these stories and feel a sense of connection to your fellow humans as we all struggle through life together. — Jennifer Lawinski

Credit: Terrible, Thanks for Asking