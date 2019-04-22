25 Podcasts We're Obsessed with Right Now
Must-Subscribe Shows
Podcasts are kind of like a weekly present, delivering hour-long (give or take) doses of delight. No matter how you listen, via SoundCloud or an app such as Pocket Casts, Overcast or Apple Podcasts, your result is the same: engaging conversations and tales from your favorite hosts. The best podcasts know no genre, ranging from noir storytelling to gleefully geeky discussions, and none is truly better than the other. Read along to find out which show is right for you:
The Dream (2018)
If you have found your Facebook feed flooded with old acquaintances asking you to buy garish leggings, makeup or handbags, and wondered who the heck is buying this stuff, The Dream is for you. This American Life alum Jane Marie hosts this look at the world of multi-level marketing companies, which the podcast is careful not to malign as “pyramid schemes.” The in-depth reporting on the history of these companies, their deep roots in American society and politics, and the ways in which they leveraged women to expand their networks makes for a fascinating first season which leaves you asking “How does anyone ever fall for this?” — Jennifer Lawinski
Business Wars (2018 - present)
Coke vs. Pepsi. PlayStation vs. Xbox. Netflix vs. Blockbuster. Business Wars tells the story of these iconic corporate rivalries and many more, giving you a behind-the-scenes look at the boardroom meetings, public controversies and sneaky competitive tactics that these giants used to one-up each other. Thanks to the snappy writing and host David Brown's engaging narration, even business neophytes will get sucked into these real-life boardroom battles that are sometimes more entertaining and dramatic than fiction. - Mike Andronico
F1: Beyond the Grid (2018 - Present)
For racing fans around the world, there's no bigger show than Formula 1 — and thus, no better podcast than F1 Beyond the Grid. Hosted by journalist Tom Clarkson, F1 Beyond the Grid shines the spotlight on the sport's greatest minds, personalities and talents, from modern stars like Lewis Hamilton to legendary drivers like Jackie Stewart and trailblazing team bosses like Claire Williams. It's a fascinating, educational and often times emotional look behind the world's highest level of motorsport, through the perspective of the people that make it so captivating. - Adam Ismail
Wrestlesplania (2018 - Present)
Being a fan of Pro Wrestling, that performance art often defined as "men throwing men at men," is one thing, but getting one of your friends into it is a whole 'nother situation. And that is the idea at the root of Wrestlesplania, where comedienne Kath Barbadoro introduces her friend Rachel Millman to the wonderfully weird world of professional wrestling. Here, they become obsessed with himbos of all varieties, from the financially reckless doofuses known as The Best Friends to Manic Pixie CTE Boy himself: Kota Ibushi, who hates words. Even if you too don't watch pro wrestling, Kath and Rachel's infectious enthusiasm will likely get to you too, and you too will revere Japanese legends such as Meiko Satomura and Minoru Suzuki and understand the brilliance behind Macho Man Randy Savage's manic energy. — Henry T. Casey
Playable Characters (2017 - Present)
Video games aren’t all high scores and glamour. For every game protagonist, there’s a cast of characters behind the scenes helping them shine. Run by comedians Calvin Cato and Brian McGuinness, the Playable Characters podcast interviews these unsung heros to hilarious effect. Ever wanted to know what it’s like to be Johnny Cage’s agent, the CEO of Umbrella Corp or a receptionist at Castle Wolfenstein, this is the podcast for you. And every now and then a bonafide star like Ken Masters or Spyro the Dragon might drop in to chat. But whoever the PC crew interviews, get ready for tons of laughs and ridiculous antics. – Sherri L. Smith
The Daily (2017 - Present)
Every weekday morning before I even leave my house to walk to the subway, I queue up The Daily, which gives me all the background I need to know about the day's biggest stories. New York Times reporter Michael Barbaro digs into the news with his colleagues, and in 20 minutes, he manages to distill everything from Russia's role in the recent World Cup bribery scandal to what most people don't understand about the United States' role in NATO. Barbaro usually tackles just one story per episode, which makes The Daily more digestible than most news podcasts. This one is essential. — Caitlin McGarry
Good One (2017 - present)
Good One is a weekly podcast hosted by Vulture.com Senior Editor, Jesse David Fox. It’s a podcast about jokes and the comedians who make a living telling them. Each show kicks off with a guest comedian playing an audio of one of their jokes. They then get into an in depth discussion with the host about the joke from its origin to joke-writing rituals. Notable guests of the show include Bill Burr, Nicole Byer, Jerry Seinfeld, and Sinbad. — Hilda Scott
Do By Friday (2016 - Present)
What's a "weekly challenge podcast," you ask? Well, once a week, Cards Against Humanity's Max Tempkin and Alex Cox have a Skype call with podcaster Merlin Mann, and the three share their findings from an assignment that one of them handed out on the previous episode. Of course, the assignment is just the pretense for this show that features funny banter from three friends who are equally broken individuals. What problem is Max having with the city of Chicago this week? How is Alex's problematic bae Elon Musk letting her down now? Which weird gadget has Merlin found, and how is it failing to meet the promise on the box? Each episode also answers the over-arching question that has existed since the show's late 2016 origin: how are the hosts surviving life under Donald Trump this week? — Henry T. Casey
Terrible, Thanks for Asking (2016 - Present)
Whenever anyone asks me for a podcast recommendation, I immediately blurt out, “Have you listened to Terrible, Thanks for Asking?” I will warn you, it’s not a light-hearted, easy listen -- but every episode is wonderful. Host Nora McInerny lost her husband to brain cancer just weeks after her father had passed away and after miscarrying her second baby. She uses her experience and her incredible compassion to explore the stories we find difficult to tell, but that we all experience. Whether it’s about a young doctor unable to save her dying husband, a mother of six who is incarcerated for murdering her abusive partner, or a young autistic girl trying to cope with her mother's brain injury, you’ll find yourself caught up in these stories and feel a sense of connection to your fellow humans as we all struggle through life together. — Jennifer Lawinski
Gilbert Gottfried's Amazing Colossal Podcast! (2014 - Present)
You might not have known that the stand-up comic and former Aflac pitchman is a tremendous movie buff, but Gilbert Gottfried seems to have total recall of every film or TV show he's ever watched. That passion is on display every week when he and co-host Frank Santopadre interview actors, musicians and other performers about their careers. The interviews are exhaustively researched and feature everyone from Dick Van Dyke to Sid & Marty Krofft. But the very best episodes highlight character actors whose careers stretch back decades and whose stories are endlessly entertaining. — Philip Michaels
The Flop House (2007 - Present)
If you have an inexplicable appreciation for the less-celebrated projects of Nicolas Cage's career, you'll find kindred spirits in the hosts of The Flop House. Every two weeks, Elliott Kalan, Dan McCoy and Stuart Wellington get together and watch a bad movie — either a critically panned disaster or a box office bomb (usually both!) — and then spend the next hour-plus riffing on the flick and any other topics that come to mind. And because his resume boasts a fair share of critically panned disasters, Nicolas Cage's work comes up quite often, especially during the Flop House-recognized holiday of Cage-mas. — Philip Michaels
Kermode and Mayo's Film Review (2005 - Present)
You don't have to live in the United Kingdom to enjoy the BBC's flagship film-review program. The Church of Wittertainment — as devotees of the Kermode and Mayo's Film Review program prefer to be called — boasts members all around the globe. A new episode arrives every Friday with insightful reviews, entertaining interviews and an ever-growing litany of inside jokes. — Philip Michaels
The Sporkful (2014 - Present)
The Sporkful is a podcast about food, which is what hooked me about this program to begin with, but it's also about so much more than that. Host Dan Pashman dives into whether a hot dog is a sandwich (it is not) and the difference between bite consistency and bite variety in more whimsical episodes. But The Sporkful also gets deep: Recent episodes include a two-part arc about the fate of a sandwich shop in Aleppo, Syria, and a series called "Other People's Food," which explored what food teaches us about culture and race. You won't hear much about recipes on this podcast, but you'll learn more about food than you thought was possible. — Caitlin McGarry
Still Processing (2016 - Present)
The banter between New York Times technology reporter Jenna Wortham and colleague Wesley Morris is a delight to listen to each week on Still Processing, a show that reframes conversations about pop culture. Each episode consists of a conversation between Wortham and Morris about the week's pop culture news, a discussion that somehow transcends the headlines and captures the significance of the moment. How does a Kanye West fan separate the artist's music from his tweets? What does Beyonce and Jay-Z's new album say about marriage in the 21st century? Wortham and Morris aren't afraid to experiment with the show's format, either, with a recent two-part arc called "Asian-Americans Talk About Racism, and We Listen." If you want to sound intelligent when you discuss pop culture, let Still Processing be your guide. — Caitlin McGarry
Bodega Boys (2015 - Present)
I smash the Play button whenever moment I see a new episode of Bodega Boys in my pod catcher. Each episode starts with the most reliably funny moments of my week, as hosts Desus Nice and The Kid Mero perform a sketch with such recurring characters as the oafish President Trumpito, the fiery Yesenia Ramirez from the Bronx and the brain surgeon himself, Ben Carson. Things only get better as the hosts follow that openig with their rapid-fire lists of pseudonyms, including Barmello Xanthony, Vladimir Boofin, Trill Rizzuto, Your Problematic Bae, Trizz Khalifa, Curve Gotti, C.C. Dabbathia, Morris "Say It with Your Chest"-nut, Light-an-L Dutchie, The Plantain Supernova in the Sky and Been-Smacked Biyombo. And while each episode provides excellent debate and discussion from everything from Trump to rap to sports, if you're already lost from reading the above, it might be best to move on. — Henry T. Casey
Welcome to Night Vale (2012 - Present)
There's something about a good podcast that makes the hair on your arms wave in excitement. Welcome to Night Vale is one of those shows, as it's an excellent mix of surreal, morbid and Lovecraftian storytelling about a strange place in the U.S. Southwest. Before I knew it, I was quoting lines like "Never visit the dog park, or "All hail the glow cloud," echoing the soothing golden voice of Cecil Palmer, who narrates the daily lives of his citizens through the public radio of the town known as Night Vale. — Catherine Strachan
This American Life (2006 - Present)
Really, there's no one else in the biz who tells human interest stories better than the folks at This American Life. Hosted by Ira Glass, the weekly 1-hour program will make you laugh, cry, and think about the trials and tribulations of people, places and things in ways you've never experienced before. With writers like David Sedaris and David Kestenbaum and comedians like Tig Notaro, Wyatt Cenac and Mike Birbiglia, TAL consistently delivers the best stories you've never heard. Unless it's a repeat. — Julie Reinken
Expert tip: Catch all the archived episodes at https://www.thisamericanlife.org/
The Polygon Show (2017 - Present)
Video games are more than just the discs and programs we sink hours, weeks and months of our lives into, and no hosts explain this better than The Polygon Show's Simone De Rochefort, Allegra Frank, Ashley Oh and Chelsea Stark. Each weekly episode is more than just a dive into the games they're playing, though lengthy discussions of Overwatch, Destiny and Pokémon are as reliable as the show's hilariously awkward moments. The hosts also provide analysis of the the trials and tribulations of Diet Coke and ask the tough questions, like "Do all berries have butts?" The hosts also take the time to deep dive on video game tropes, such as water levels — which are always the worst. — Henry T. Casey
Retronauts (2006 - Present)
Retronauts is the authority on classic gaming, full stop. This long-running bi-weekly podcast owes its start to the defunct, but dearly-missed 1UP network. The show relaunched independently of 1UP a few years back, and it claims a back catalog of hundreds of episodes over its decade-plus run. These cover everything from arcade masterpieces to vestiges of vintage computing, deep dives into your favorite franchises and even interviews with the people who made those games happen. Retronauts' scope is so vast that retro fans of all genres and eras are certain to learn something new. — Adam Ismail
Reply All (2014 - Present)
Where do I begin? A show on the internet about the internet is about as meta as it gets, and Alex Goldman and PJ Vogt do just that with lots of humor and insight. They untangle the most confusing tweets in their Yes Yes No (trust me, it’s amusing and educational) and even have a Tech Support segment for people who have the weirdest and most complicated situations that only happen on the internet. Mainly, though, these hosts tell stories that are just too crazy to believe yet prove time and time again that you still haven't heard it all. — Julie Reinken
Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness (2015 - Present)
Queer Eye's grooming expert, Jonathan Van Ness, is your guide for this weekly, 30-minute exploration into whatever he's wondering about. In the past, that's ranged from why Los Angeles is so dependent on the automobile to the opioid crisis, navigating romantic relationships, how artificial intelligence really impacts our lives, and where the differences between British English and American English came from. Van Ness will sit down with a different expert every week to get the answers, and you'll probably wish the discussions continued for hours longer. And if you're a Queer Eye fan — the podcast actually predates Netflix's reboot of that show — you'll be pleased to learn that Van Ness has devoted a bunch of episodes to interviewing the rest of the Fab Five. — Adam Ismail
Last Podcast on the Left (2011 - Present)
So you enjoy stories about murder, the occult and conspiracy theories, but you wish they involved more wisecracking and awful impressions. Then, this is the show for you. Equal parts clever and hilarious, Last Podcast on the Left combines tireless research about some of the most fascinating horrors in world history with relentless riffing from three manic goofball hosts who share incredible chemistry. You'll learn, you'll laugh so hard you'll cry, and you'll wonder why other true-crime shows can't lighten up a little. — Adam Ismail
My Favorite Murder (2016 - Present)
True crime is having a moment right now, but no true crime podcast is as entertaining as My Favorite Murder. Murderinos, as the show's fans call themselves, know the format well: In each episode, hosts Georgia Hardstark and Karen Kilgariff discuss an intriguing murder, from little-known cases to infamous serial slayings. Yes, it's weird. But the show manages to be funny and smart without veering too far into the grotesque, which is tough to do when the topic is, y'know, murder. At the very least, you should listen to an ep so you can confidently advise friends and family with the show's tagline: "Stay sexy and don't get murdered." — Caitlin McGarry
Death, Sex & Money (2014 - Present)
Death, Sex & Money host Anna Sale sometimes sounds more like a therapist than a podcaster (probably due to her years of journalism experience). She manages to get every guest, from celebrities promoting their latest projects to average Janes calling in about their student loan debt and class status, to spill their guts about all the things you're not supposed to talk about in public. Each episode is enlightening, because you realize that everyone faces the same issues: health conditions, financial struggles, heartbreak, loss. This is a must-listen podcast that truly captures what it means to be human, and all the joy and pain that comes along with that. — Caitlin McGarry
Serial (2014 - Present)
I thought I would never enjoy podcasts — until I heard Serial. From the first minute of the first episode of this podcast, host Sarah Koenig, producer for This American Life producer, plunges you into the most captivating story you'll ever hear, which also happens to be true. The story is equal parts thrilling, frustrating and tragic. It's also, at times, hopeful and heartwarming. Our phones and TVs are now flooded with a million and one successful true-crime shows and podcasts — but there's a reason this is the one that started it all. — Monica Chin
