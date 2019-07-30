"Alexa, should I buy the Fire TV Cube?"

Amazon's Fire TV Cube is one of the newest members of the Fire TV family. And while it's not exactly a cube (its height is shorter than its width and depth), there's a lot to like about this gadget. Not only is Alexa a fine replacement for your remote, but this device can even control your cable box, and help you get a grip on the rest of your home entertainment systems. It's not exactly a must, though, for those without a 4K HD.

Oh, and some good news for all of us: Amazon and Google have buried the hatchet, so YouTube is no longer missing from the Fire TV app store, taking one of our former reasons to skip off this list.

Credit: Amazon; Shutterstock