14 Top Google Pixel 2 Features

What to Expect From Google's Latest Pixel Phones

Google has fine-tuned its flagship smartphones, unveiling the new Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL that place as much emphasis on software and artificial intelligence as most phones do on hardware. As a result, the new Pixels sport plenty of features that Android power users should appreciate. And with little separating the $649 Pixel 2 from the $849 Pixel 2 XL, except for screen size and appearance, the vast majority of these features are available to you no matter which Pixel you buy.

Here’s a closer look at the top additions and enhancements to the Pixel 2.

Image Credit: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty