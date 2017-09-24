What to Know Before You Watch Star Trek: Discovery

To boldly stream

Star Trek: Discovery is the first new Star Trek show in 12 years, and it gets underway on Sept. 24 at 8:30 p.m. E.T. (Check out our guide on how to stream Star Trek: Discovery.) This is the seventh TV installment in the venerable sci-fi franchise, which goes back more than 50 years.

So what's new? Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) will join a proud tradition of thoughtful, diplomatic starship officers — who also know how to throw a punch or fire a phaser when things get heated. Whether you're a Federation admiral or a Starfleet cadet, pour yourself a cup of tea (Earl Grey, hot) and learn about the shows that came before Discovery.

Credit: Jan Thijs/CBS