Best New iOS 11 Features

Siri learns about you

Every update to iOS brings promises of a smarter Siri, with the results sometimes mixed. With iOS 11, though, some of Siri's suggestions sound like they're going to be more on point. Apple says that its digital assistant will use on-device learning to find out about things that you're interested in, whether it's a particular topic, place or activity. Browse for information on the Golden State Warriors in Safari, for example, and the iOS 11 version of Siri might figure out that you're interested in basketball, suggesting stories of interest in the built-in News app.

The beta version of iOS is already showcasing some of this behavior. Let's say you find yourself in a Wikipedia hole, reading about the history of the NBA playoffs. Go to type in a new URL, and before you start typing, Siri will serve up suggested topics ("Boston Celtics" and "Miami Heat" in this instance) that it thinks are relevant to what you're reading about.

Siri shares what it knows with the rest of your Apple devices — though not with Apple — so that contextual knowledge follows you from device to device.