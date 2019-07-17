Best Used Smartphones 2019

iPhone X

The iPhone X has been on the market for roughly a year and a half now, and Apple has just added its 2017 flagship to its refurbished resale program. These devices start at $769, though you could do a bit better than that if you decide to go with a third-party vendor, like Swappa or Glyde, which are offering unlocked versions of the handset starting at $599 and $649, respectively. Of course, these models are not guaranteed to be in perfect working order as Apple's certified refurbished devices are, but secondhand retailers still ensure protections for buyers, like refunds if the item received is not as described. And that peace of mind is worth every penny, because the iPhone X — with its powerful A11 Bionic processor, Face ID technology and full-screen design — holds its value better than any other smartphone out there.

Credit: Tom's Guide

What you'll pay for a used iPhone X

From $769 at Apple (Refurbished)

From $629 on Amazon

From $539 on Swappa

From $619 on Glyde

From $579 on Gazelle