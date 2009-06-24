The New iPhone Effect: Winners and Losers

Loser: AT&T

Apple and AT&T have enjoyed a successful partnership since the release of the iPhone in 2007. However, beginning earlier this year, signs of stress started to emerge in the Apple/AT&T relationship.

On April 15, 2009, The Wall Street Journal reported that AT&T was looking to expand its exclusivity agreement with Apple, which was said to expire in 2010. However, Apple has been silent on the issue, with its only official reply being a single-sentence quote in The Wall Street Journal: "We have a great relationship with AT&T," Apple said. Apple has since had two months to act on AT&T’s public cry for help and still has made no announcement of an extended AT&T agreement. Meanwhile, InformationWeek reports that AT&T competitor Verizon will have a 4G network ready to go in 2010.

Hints of a problem with the Apple/AT&T relationship continued at the World Wide Developer Conference (WWDC). Apple announced two new features that it has ready to work on the new iPhone: MMS (the ability to send pictures and video over your iPhone), and Internet tethering (the ability to use your iPhone as a wireless adapter for your laptop). Although these features were deployed across the world last week, AT&T is not ready to enable either feature in the U.S. As the Los Angeles Times put it on June 8: "AT&T looked battered and bruised coming out of today's keynote at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference."

Although the new iPhone will be a cash cow for AT&T for the near future, AT&T’s inability to timely implement new iPhone features may well signal the beginning of the end of AT&T’s exclusivity agreement with Apple.